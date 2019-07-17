NORTH CLARENDON — Green Mountain College closed its doors but another door has opened for former GMC women's basketball coach Brad Rideout. He is the new girls varsity basketball coach at Mill River Union High School.
"I'm excited," Rideout said Wednesday night while coaching at a basketball camp at Castleton University.
"I don't see it as a very big adjustment (from college) because the dimensions are the same. The court is still 94 feet and it's the same basketball."
BOYS LACROSSE
LaBate out at RHS
Rob LaBate did not have his contract renewed as Rutland High School boys varsity lacrosse coach and said he will fight it.
LaBate just completed his sixth season at the helm of the Raiders.
LaBate said there has been "a high level of support" for him since the news surfaced.
LaBate was the Green Mountain College men's lacrosse coach before assuming the duties at Rutland High.
In other Rutland High boys lacrosse news, Tyan Hayford, who graduated in June after playing lacrosse for the Raiders, will become the second Rutland graduate to play at Virginia Wesleyan.
Joe Couture played for the Marlins and recently graduated from the Virginia Beach school.
Hayford also received the Bob Scott Award, named for the former Johns Hopkins lacrosse coach. There is a recipient in each region of the country and it is emblematic of using lacrosse as a vehicle to do good.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes Region sweeps
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Lakes Region swept a doubleheader from White River Post 84 on Tuesday night at the Maxfield Athletic Field.
After winning the completion of a suspended game that was halted in the bottom of the fourth earlier in Castleton by a score of 7-6, the Lakers defeated White River 8-3.
Aubrey Ramey pitched the nightcap as Lakes Region strengthened its hold on first place in the Southern Division by hiking its league record to 16-4.
Aaron Szabo had three hits in the second game and Ramey and Dylan Lee each had a double and a single. Andrew Lanthier had a double and Brendan Petit contributed two base hits.
The Lakers were to have hosted Randolph on Wednesday, but postponed the game due to a dubious weather forecast.
They will attempt to play that game Thursday, according to Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese.
Lakes Region's home diamond at Castleton University is not available Thursday and Greenlese said there is a possibility that the Fair Haven Union High School field will be used.
Greenlese has tabbed left-hander Nate Bathalon as his probable pitcher against Randolph.
The Lakers also have a home doubleheader against Bellows Falls on Sunday at noon.
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Lakes Region 16-4, Rutland 13-5, Brattleboro 13-6, Bennington 9-9, White River 9-10, Bellows Falls 3-16, Randolph 2-15.
NORTHERN DIVISION
Colchester 19-2, Franklin County 11-6, Post 91 10-6, South Burlington 11-8, SD Ireland 9-7, Montpelier 7-11, Addison County 8-13, OEC Kings 5-12, Barre 3-18.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Rockwood to Maine
Windsor High School 1,000-point scorer Olivia Rockwood, a senior in the fall, has verbally committed to the University of Maine's women's basketball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.