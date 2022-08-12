MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College head football and assistant men’s lacrosse coach Bob Ritter, a 1982 Middlebury graduate, will step down from the helm of the football program at the end of the 2022 season, Director of Athletics Erin Quinn announced on Friday.
Ritter, who is entering his 40th season on the sidelines, will transition into a new position with the athletic department senior administrative staff.
“Bob represents the best of Middlebury, NESCAC, and Division III football,” Quinn said. “His teams are always prepared and competitive, and in 2019 they were the first NESCAC team to win nine games in an undefeated 9-0 season. More importantly, through the art of his coaching, he has mentored countless student-athletes, who have discovered the best versions of themselves under his guidance.”
During his tenure as the head coach, Ritter guided the team to three NESCAC championships and became the second coach in program history, following Mickey Heinecken to eclipse the 100-career win mark during the 2019 season. Ritter, who is a three-time NESCAC Coach of the Year honoree, is currently at 105 victories.
Ritter said he is grateful for the many opportunities he has had in his four decades of coaching.
“I have coached so many incredible student-athletes, and worked alongside numerous talented colleagues over the course of my career,” he said. “I am excited to be on the sidelines for one more season,my 40th, and I am also looking forward to a new challenge. I am glad I can pursue that while staying on to serve the Middlebury Athletics community when I transition into my new role next year.”
Quinn noted that Ritter will continue to contribute to the Athletics Department in his new role.
“While we will miss his coaching contributions, Bob has also been a leader in the department and on campus, and he will thrive as an athletics administrator at Middlebury,” Quinn said. “We look forward to Bob having the opportunity to bring the wisdom he has gleaned through his coaching experience into this next phase of his career.”
Middlebury will share more information about plans to name the next head football coach, details about Ritter’s new role, and plans to celebrate all of his accomplishments at a later date.
Middlebury kicks off the football season on Sept. 17 at Amherst.
AUTO RACING
Thunder Road
BARRE — On a Thursday night in Central Vermont, rain played her part at Thunder Road International Speedbowl. Delayed by thirty minutes, the Nolato Night activities took off at 7:30 p.m. with four divisions of action and over 90 cars in attendance wrapping the night up at seven-seconds past 10:00 p.m. In the end, another week of first time winners in 2022 stood in victory lane while many others put some extra padding in their track championship standings.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers were first to take the stage after Tyler Austin and Mike MacAskill took dominating qualifying wins. Eric Johnson took down his first Thunder Road win of the season followed closely by Michael MacAskill and Austin. In post race technical inspection, Austin was stripped of the finish with unapproved steering components giving Milton’s Robert Gordon the 3rd-place finish.
In the rk Miles Street Stocks, a different MacAskill was cashing in on a hard-charging day. Kyle MacAskill turned around a hard year with a win on Nolato Night followed by Tyler Whittemore and Jeffery Martin to round out the rk Miles Street Stock podium. Martin and Justin ‘El Chopo’ Blakely took the two other heat race wins.
After taking off with the first Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model heat race win, Danville’s Tyler Cahoon also took off with the early race lead in the Nolato 50-lap trophy dash. Kyle Pembroke would cross the line first followed by Phil Scott and Stephen Martin.
Lastly came the epic, 4th annual Nolato Road Warrior Challenge. Following full driver introductions to the crowd on hand and those at home watching on FloRacing, the mayhem of the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors began. Taylor Sayers took down his first Thunder Road victory to the tune of $500 for the Nolato Road Warrior Challenge win followed by Ryan Foster and Nate Brien to round out the podium.
Next up on the Thunder Road schedule is Vermont Tire & Service Night on Thursday, August 18th. Vermont Service & Tire Night is the second Double Purse event courtesy of our Streaming Partners at FloRacing with all four divisions in action including the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. The annual Kids Poster Contest is also on the docket
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.