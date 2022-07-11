FAIR HAVEN — The annual Mike Roberts Memorial Basketball Clinic will be held at Fair Haven Union High School on Saturday.
The cost is $30 per camper and registration is at the site, the Fair Haven Union High School gym.
There will be three sessions — boys and girls entering grades 3 through 5 from 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., girls and boys entering grades 6 through 8 from noon until 1:30 p.m. and high school girls and boys from 2 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.
Fair Haven graduate Scott Allen has made his clinic an annual summer event. He is the head coach at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia and he is won numerous awards including National Coach of the Year honors. His teams have won 16 Virginia state championships.
The staff will include Fair Haven girls varsity basketball coach Kyle Wilson, Fair Haven boys varsity basketball coach Bob Prenevost, Castleton University women's basketball coach Tim Barrett along with special guests Castleton men's varsity basketball coach Paul Culpo, Rutland boys basketball coach Mike Wood, Fair boys assistant coach Luke Vadnais and Norwich University basketball player Kohlby Murray.
GOLF
National Invitational
PINEHURST, N.C. — The 2022 High School Golf Boys National Invitational is going on this week at Pinehurst Resort with Otter Valley competing as one of the teams.
The Otters, represented by Lucas Politano, Thomas Politano, Jordan Beayon, Matthew Bryant and Hayden Bernhardt, sat in a tie for 46th after the first round.
Lucas Politano had the best round of the team, shooting a 12-over 84. He birdied the sixth hole.
Senior Championship
BENNINGTON — The Vermont State Women's Golf Association's Senior Championship opened up on Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Defending champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club, led at 4-over 75 after the opening day. Neshobe Golf Club's Kristin Mahoney and Copley Country Club's Holly Reynolds were second at 6-over.
Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker was fourth at 7-over and Williston Golf Club's Ann Oday was fifth at 9-over. Rutland's Mary Jane Shomo was in the top 10.
Shomo's 10-over score put her in the lead of the Super Senior Division and Parker's 7-over put her atop the Legends Division leaderboard.
