PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Windsor High School’s all-time leading scorer Olivia Rockwood made her college debut with the University of Maine women’s basketball team on Thursday as the Black Bears defeated Providence 62-28.
The Black Bears have a veteran team and are the preseason pick to win the America East, but Rockwood did find herself on the floor for six minutes. She used that time to score two points, block a shot and stole the ball.
Rockwood and her teammates play their second game of the season on Friday at 6 p.m. against Rhode Island.
BASEBALL
Allard at Richmond
Jordy Allard, who pitched for Hartford High School, the White River American Legion baseball team and the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks, will be pitching this spring for the Division I University of Richmond Spiders.
Allard will be a postgraduate student at Richmond.
He was a mainstay of the Babson pitching staff in 2019, helping the Beavers to the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
SWIMMING
Swim to support Roy
BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott College field hockey and women’s ice hockey freshman Jenna Seibold is swimming for something bigger than herself.
What started out as a self-motivated challenge to jump in the ocean turned into something more.
She challenged herself to jump into the ocean every day until Nov. 16 and was soon challenged by her personal trainer to continue the effort until Dec. 20.
Through the challenge, she became friends with National Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Pride forward Sammy Davis, who brought up the idea of swimming to raise money for the Travis Roy Foundation, named for the late Travis Roy.
Roy was a former Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed during his first shift on the ice, and his foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries and their families. Roy passed away in October at the age of 45 after complications with a recent surgery.
The connection came from Travis and Davis both playing hockey at Tabor Academy and BU.
“We wanted to show our support for someone who made such a positive impact on the hockey community,” Seibold said, in an Endicott athletics press release.
“Since Travis wore number 24, our goal was to raise $2,400 by swimming in the ocean for 24 days starting on December 1. We surpassed that goal in less than one week.”
The challenge only lasts until December 24, but Seibold and Davis are planning to continue for as long as they can in support of the Travis Roy Foundation.
As of Thursday, the two raised $4,685 for the foundation with a goal of raising $5,000.
