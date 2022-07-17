BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland 10-and-under Little League all-star team fell 13-11 in the opening game of the District 2 championship series Saturday morning.
A six-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Brattleboro took a four-run lead that was insurmountable for Rutland in its last at-bats. RCLL didn't go down without a fight, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth but didn't have enough to get over the top.
Similar to their two matchups during round robin play, this game was back and forth.
Rutland was up 5-4 after the first inning, but Brattleboro grabbed the lead back with a three-run second. RCLL would take a two-run lead before the big fifth inning for Brattleboro.
"It was a typical Rutland-Brattleboro 10U game with lots of runs scored," said Rutland coach TJ Sabotka. "Our kids battled. Anybody could have won the game."
That's been the story of the whole district tournament with very little separating Brattleboro, Rutland and recently-eliminated Bennington.
Rutland worked a lot of walks in the opener, but one of its big hits came from Cody LaFrancois, who tripled in the fifth inning. Vinny Doell had a multi-hit game for Brattleboro.
The second game of the best of three series is set for Monday night in Brattleboro.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VT Fusion falls
TRENTON, N.J. — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team saw its season come to an end Sunday night, falling 1-0 to SJEB FC in the East Regional championship game.
SJEB scored the game's lone goal in the second half.
The Fusion got to Sunday's game after besting Real Central NJ in the semifinals. With the score tied 2-2 through regulation and overtime, the game went to penalty kicks.
Vermont fell behind in corner kicks, but executed down the stretch to win.
Cassie Hall and Blessing Kingsley scored in regulation for the Fusion,
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes Region swept
BENNINGTON — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader at Bennington Post 13, 18-8 and 12-2, on Saturday.
The losses extended the Lakers' losing streak to seven games.
BF, WRJ split
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Post 37 and White River Junction Post 84 American Legion baseball teams continued their battle for a playoff spot, splitting a doubleheader on Saturday.
Bellows Falls won the opener 10-0 and White River Junction won the nightcap 11-6.
Jack Cravinho went the distance for BF in the first game. White River Junction trailed heading into the fifth of the second game, but exploded for 10 runs across the final two innings.
