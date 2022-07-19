BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland Country Little League 10-and-under all-star team saw its state tournament hopes dashed on Tuesday, falling to Brattleboro 16-5 in the second game of the District 2 championship series.
RCLL scored a run in the top of the first, but Brattleboro responded with a 10-run bottom half and wouldn't surrender the advantage the rest of the way.
Brattleboro pushed its lead to 16-2 heading to the fourth, but Rutland battled to get three runs. It wouldn't be enough to push the game any farther as Brattleboro won by run-rule.
Bentley Sparks had three hits to lead Brattleboro. Gavin Carpenter and Vinny Doell also had multi-hit games.
"Brattleboro had some good at-bats and we had some control issues early on," said RCLL coach TJ Sabotka.
Hank Wiegers had a pair of hits to pace Rutland.
"The kids battled. The future is bright for Rutland Little League."
Rutland made history this summer as the first RCLL team to advance to the district championship.
"We took some big steps this year," Sabotka said. "There was only positive things that came from this summer.
Sabotka noted that many players from this 10U team have the chance to return next year.
CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL
Regional champions
BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Central Vermont 12U All-Star team made history over the weekend winning the Cal Ripken New England Regional championship.
Central Vermont became the first Vermont Cal Ripken team to win the region and advance to the World Series.
The 12-team Cap Ripken Jr. World Series will be played in Waterville Maine, from Aug. 4 to 14, with regional champions and some of the best teams across the country competing.
Central Vermont went a perfect 3-0 in the regional tournament against towns that were much larger than the population of their league's towns.
They beat Weymouth, Massachusetts 1-0, Lebanon, New Hampshire 7-0 and Burlington, Massachusetts 10-4.
Central Vermont had previously claimed the Vermont state championship by beating Bellows Falls 5-3 in a tournament held in late June.
This summer, the team also won the Corcoran Tournament in Claremont, New Hampshire and won the championship, defeating Keene, New Hampshire in the finals.
The team has a GoFundMe campaign called “Send 12U Cal Ripken NE Champs to the World Series” to raise funds for their trip to the World Series. The anticipated cost of the trip is over $30,000 for lodging, food expenses and tournament fees for the team of 13 players and their families.
They are also looking for donors and sponsorships from Vermont business and organizations.
LEGION BASEBALL
Bratt 9, Rutland 6
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team fell to Brattleboro Post 5 9-6 Tuesday at Tenney Field.
Post 31 held a 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Post 5 tallied four runs across its final two at-bats to secure the win.
Rutland was held to just three hits, getting one apiece from Tyler Weatherhogg, Alex Polli and Jonah Boyea. Polli had an RBI.
Eli Allbee drove in two runs for Brattleboro, while Turner Clews and Alex Bingham drove in one apiece.
Rutland (6-11) hosts rival Lakes Region on Thursday to wrap up their summer season.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Livesay honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College head women's lacrosse coach Kate Livesay was tabbed the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coach of the Year and the Pilgrim Region Coach of the Year.
Livesay earns national recognition for the fourth time in her career (third at Middlebury) and garners regional honors for the eighth time (fourth at Middlebury).
Livesay, along with assistant coaches Dani Ellis and Amy Patton, led the Panthers to the program's eight NCAA Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.