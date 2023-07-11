The Rutland under-10 Little League team advanced to the second round - a best-of-three series against Brattleboro - by beating Bennington 7-6 with a thrilling comeback at White's Field on Tuesday.
Rutland was trailing 6-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Brayden Sabotka and Owen Brady unnerved the defense with some daring base-running. They manufactured the tying runs by both scoring. The base-running included a steal of home by Sabotka.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Cota delivered the clutch hit that plated Aengus Laramie with the winning run.
Laramie set the table by drawing a walk and stealing second.
Sabotka, Brian Peterson, Lane Lubaszewski and Eli Massie combined efforts on the mound for the victory.
Massie also had a key two-run single in the third inning.
This marks the second straight year that Rutland has advanced this far. The Rutland County Little League became affiliated with the national Little League organization in 2017.
Rutland will travel to Brattleboro on Thursday and then Brattleboro will play Game 2 of the series on Saturday in Rutland.
SOFTBALL
Warrensburg 13, SV 1
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. — The Slate Valley softball team suffered its first loss of the Tri-County Middle League season, falling to Warrensburg 13-1 on Tuesday.
Slate Valley (2-1) plays in-state rival West Rutland on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Rutland School. The teams are the only two in the TCML from Vermont.
Warrensburg also improved to 2-1, winning its second straight game after an opening day loss. They are at Corinth on Sunday.
AUTO RACING
T-Road change
BARRE — Due to the severity of the flooding to our community, local businesses, racers and fans, officials have postponed the 44th running of the Vermont Governor’s Cup by the Vermont Lottery originally scheduled for Thursday, July 13th. With well over 100 roads washed out across the area, along with flooding in homes, businesses and Thunder Road’s own office building in downtown Barre, officials postponed the event to allow people the necessary time to assess their situations and plan accordingly.
The Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by the Vermont Lottery has been moved to join the iconic WDEV Radio Vermont/Calkin’s Portable Toilets Night on Thursday, July 27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Midd Hall of Fame
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College athletics is excited to announce eight members for the 2023 Hall of Fame. The ninth class represents 10 sports and includes Hedda Berntsen, Nathan Edmunds, Leslie Edwards, Jessa Hoffman, Edie MacAusland Mabrey, Emily Quizon, David Saward and Brian Waldron.
The Panthers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 4. Information about the in-person celebration and tickets will be shared at a later date.