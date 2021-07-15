BENNINGTON — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team’s bats came alive as it won the second game of a doubleheader, 8-6, against Bennington Post 13 Thursday night.
Bennington won the first game 8-7.
Both offenses came out hot in the opening innings of the nightcap. Rutland scored three in the first inning and Bennington matched them with three of their own. Post 31 scored two more in the second and Post 13 grabbed the lead with three in the bottom half.
Rutland took a lead it wouldn’t surrender in the top of the third. Taylor Therriault scored on an error made on a Ryan Flanders ground ball. Cam Rider scored later in the inning on an Andy McEnerny groundout.
Rutland tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth on a Griff Briggs single to score Michael Schillinger.
Briggs settled in nicely on the mound after a shaky start and went six innings with seven strikeouts, allowing no walks.
“Griff got really good in the last few innings. He started throwing a lot of strikes,” said Post 31 coach Mike Howe.
Rutland had a lead in the early stages of the first game and was up 6-3 but Bennington made the comeback to pull out the win.
Fraser Pierpont pitched for Rutland, but wasn’t aided much by the defense behind him.
“We made some costly mistakes,” Howe said.
Rutland’s offense had been struggling so putting up 15 runs across two games is a positive sign as it prepares for the stretch run.
“We’ve been talking about our approach in certain situations hitting,” Howe said.
Rutland and Bennington meet again on Saturday at noon at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland and Lakes Region have a makeup date for their postponed game from Wednesday. They will play on Monday at St. Peter’s Field at 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Duffy wins 15-18
WATERBURY — Rutland Country Club golfer Teegan Duffy brought home top honors in the girls 15-18 division at the Vermont Junior Tour event at the Country Club of Vermont on Wednesday.
Duffy shot 12-over 84 on the day, giving her a 21-stroke edge over Vermont National’s Stella Makay and Country Club of Barre’s Paige Oakes. Rutland’s Jillian Miles and Vermont National’s Sara Beth Marroquin were fourth and fifth respectively.
Duffy was the lone golfer in the division to consistently pick up pars. She had nine of them across the 18 holes.
Country Club of Barre’s William Eaton was the winner of the boys 15-18 division, winning the playoff with Country Club of Vermont’s Jakob Dittus. Both golfers were at 6-over for the round.
Eaton birdied two holes and had eight pars.
There were a handful of Barre golfers in the division. Riley Richards was third at 8-over with three birdies. Garret Cameron was ninth and Andrew Ognibene was 13th.
Quechee’s Liam Carlin and Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis were both at 10-over, while Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano finished at 18-over.
Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe won the boys 10-14 division at 4-over, with a three-birdie round.
Ralph Myhre’s Brady Fallon and Rutland’s Sebastian Pell both finished at 8-over. Pell had three birdies.
Ralph Myhre’s Lucas Politano was sixth at 8-over and Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard was seventh at 9-over. Rutland had two more golfers in the top 20 with Mattie Serafin at 19-over and Ronan Duffy at 20-over.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Rowdy Malcolm finished at 22-over and Ekwanok’s Grayson Davis and Andy Fayerweather were 26-over and 32-over.
Capital City Country Club’s Bubba Chamberlain finished at 30-over.
There were only two competitors in the girls 10-14 division. Lakeside’s Rylee Makay had the better of the two scores at 32-over.
The next Junior Tour event is a Match-Play championship event at Kwiniaska Golf Course July 20-22.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Bratt moves on
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 12U Little League all-star team advanced to play No. 1 seed Bennington in the District 2 tournament, following a Rutland forfeit.
SWIMMING
Killington meet
WOODSTOCK — The Killington Sharks swim team competed in an away event against Woodstock on Tuesday.
Killington had 12 swimmers win individual races at the meet, led by Sophia Nisimblat who won four races.
Julia Baldwin opened the meet with a win in the women’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 7:15.41. Her teammate Paige Fieldhouse was close behind at 7:16.75.
The Sharks won two of the three 200 medley relays. The girls 14-and-under team of Baldwin, Nisimblat, Samantha Daigle and Elle Molalley won in 2:26.08 and the girls 18-and-under team of Fieldhouse, Quinn Stickney, Heidi Alf and Logan Knox won in 2:21.85.
Nisimblat picked up her first individual win of the day in the girls 13-14 100 individual medley. She swam away with the race, winning in 1:09.89, more than 21 seconds ahead of second place. Killington also got uncontested 100 IM wins from Daigle and Iyanna Amos.
Owen Whalen, Mikayla Myers, Kelly Jackson, Graham Fox, Jadeon Beardsley and Will Kainen won for Woodstock. Myers’ win was by less than two seconds over Stickney.
Woodstock won three of four 25 free races with Libby Andrews, Maxwell Myers and Brayden Gabriel winning. Killington got its win from Orlaith O’Dwyer at girls 8-and-under.
Killington won five of the eight 50 free races. Molalley won by less than a second over Lucy Fox and Daigle at girls 11-12. Fieldhouse, Alf and Logan Sudol also had tight wins for the Sharks, while Otto Nisimblat won uncontested. Whalen, Max Carey and Lay Lockhart won for Woodstock.
The Sharks only got one win in the 100 breaststroke, with Stickney finishing the girls 13-14 race in 1:30.78, which was 0.01 seconds faster than teammate Knox. Beardsley, Kainen, Graham Fox and Priscilla Richardson won for Woodstock. Richardson’s win came by less than a second over Abby Galton.
The teams split the 50 butterfly races. Sophia Nisimblat and Sudol won for Killington, while Lexi Fuster and Asher Emery won for Woodstock.
Killington’s lone win in the 25 backstroke came from Amos, who finished in 20.07 sseconds in the girls 9-10 race. Ruby Vonada, Kevin O’Neill Jr and Gabriel were the winners for Woodstock.
Killington had two wins in the 50 back. Sophia Nisimblat finished the girls 13-14 race in 32.02 seconds and Stickney finished the 15-16 race in 34.72. Lockhart, Whalen, Beardsley, Kainen and Eddie Andrews were winners for Woodstock. Lockhart’s win was the closest of the bunch, edging out Hannah Lantiegne by 2.93 seconds.
O’Dwyer won the only 25 breaststroke for the Sharks, finishing in 36.10 seconds. Zella Little won her race for Woodstock.
Knox had a less than one-second win in the women’s 15-16 50 breaststroke race. Alf, Sophia Nisimblat and Otto Nisimblat also had wins in the event. Lockhart, Whalen and Graham Fox had wins for Woodstock.
Amos, Gabriel and Woodstock’s Mason Myers won in the 50 free.
Baldwin and Knox both had close wins in the 100 free for the Sharks. Baldwin won with a time of 1:15.54 in the girls 13-14 race and Knox had a time of 1:09.48 in the women’s 15-16. Beardsley and Graham Fox were winners for Woodstock.
Killington had two 200 free relay wins. The girls 14-and-under team of Molalley, Daigle, Baldwin and Sophia Nisimblat and girls 18-and-under team of Fieldhouse, Knox, Stickney and Alf won.
