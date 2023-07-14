WESTMINSTER — Rutland Post 31 and Bellows Falls Post 37 split Thursday’s doubleheader at Hadley Field with BF winning the first game 4-3 in eight inning and Rutland coming back to salvage the split with a 6-2 win.
Bellows Falls came from a 3-0 deficit for its victory in the opener. The home team tied the game in the fifth and won it in the bottom of the eighth.
Sam Boxer, a Vermont Academy player, notched the win in relief of Jamison Nystrom.
It was Boxer who had the gamepwinning single in the eighth with the bases loaded.
Sam Arnold picked up the win for Rutland in nightcap.
The day left Bellows Falls with a 4-7 record in the Southern Division where Rutland is 3-8 as the teams continue to scramble for one of the four playoff spots from the division in the State Tournament.
Both teams play on Saturday. Bellows Falls had a doubleheader in Bennington and Rutland hosts Brattleboro Post 5 in a doubleheader.
SENIOR GAMES
Guild strikes gold
Matt Guild has medaled in past years at the National Senior Games, but Thursday the Bellows Falls Union High School graduate earned first gold medal ever.
Guild, who will turn 60 this year, clocked 2:20 in the 800-meter race.
Guild, who grew up in Saxtons River, competed in cross country and track and field at Bellows Falls.
He will be headed to the USATF National Masters Championships in North Carolina after the National Senior Games.