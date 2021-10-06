The Rutland High School football game scheduled for Friday at BFA St. Albans was canceled due to COVID contact tracing at BFA.
There have been other high school football games canceled due to COVID this season. Most notably, the annual Barrel Bowl between North Country and Lyndon Institute was canceled in Week 4 and the Falcons didn’t play last week against Mount Abraham as well.
Both teams are back in action Friday, Oct. 15. Rutland (5-0) hosts Colchester and the Bobwhites are scheduled to play at Essex.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arlington 1, MSJ 0
ARLINGTON — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team endured its first loss on Wednesday under the lights at Arlington, falling to the Eagles 1-0.
The Eagles scored about 15 minutes into the second half.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson said it was a more physical game than the Mounties had experienced during their 6-0 start.
“We knew that the second half of our season was going to be tough with two games against Arlington and two against Proctor,” Patterson said.
“I thought both teams had some good looks (in the first half) but the shots were just wide.”
Brooke Bishop and Emma Blodorn each served up some testing shots for the Mounties.
The Eagles raised their record to 5-4.
The Mounties will take their 6-1 mark into Saturday’s home game against Poultney.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granville, 4 Fair Haven 0
GRANVILLE — Allison Resnick was proud of the way her Fair Haven field hockey team stood up to New York State power Granville on Wednesday, falling 4-0.
Fair Haven goalie Bailey Pettis was under a lot of fire and played well, Resnick said.
“She saw a lot of shots and made a lot of saves,” the Slaters coach said.
The Slaters played a gritty game with no subs.
The victory hiked the Golden Horde’s record to 9-2.
The Slaters will take a 2-6-1 record into Monday’s game at Rutland.
The Slaters tied Rutland in the first meeting this season.
BBA 1, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Burr and Burton field hockey team controlled play, but only mustered a goal in a 1-0 win against rival Brattleboro on Wednesday.
The lone goal came in the third quarter from Serena Harris off an assist from Kaelin Downey.
Colonels goalie Brittney Wright made 17 saves and BBA goalie Mac Thuermer had two saves.
“Midfielders Annabelle Gray and Cristina Gregory kept the ball moving and were a key force in moving the ball into the offensive zone,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
“Perrin Marion and Maggie Crabtree also had great games on attack. The ball was not in our defensive zone very often, but when it was, Katie Crabtree cleared it out with speed every time.”
BBA (6-4) is at Essex on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Plymouth 3, CU 2
CASTLETON — A fourth-quarter goal was the difference as the Castleton University field hockey team fell to Plymouth State 3-2 Wednesday night.
Taylor Healey scored the game-winner in the fourth quarter off a deflection. It was her fifth goal of the season.
The Spartans got on the board first, less than two minutes into the game, when Payton Barlow buried a rebound attempt. Kimberly McCarthy and Emily Harris were credited assists on the play.
Healey knotted the score for the Panthers later in the quarter off an assist from Natalie Perry.
PSU scored the lone goal of the third, coming from Jess Mezquita on a deflection in front of the goal. Perry assisted on the play.
Fair Haven alumna Theresa Culpo had the Spartans’ other goal in the third quarter off a rebound. Kaitlin Bardellini assisted on the play.
Hannah Frittenberg made 11 saves for Castleton.
The Spartans (4-7) are at Southern Maine on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 1, NEC 0
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team moved above the .500 mark with a 1-0 win against New England College Wednesday afternoon.
Jamie Bartlett scored the game’s lone goal in 13th minute on an assist from Julia Carone.
The Spartans had a 17-10 advantage in shots on goal, with Carone and Kaidin Gauthier putting four apiece on NEC keeper Emily Sashko.
Castleton goalkeeper Alex Benfatti made 10 saves in the shutout effort.
The Spartans (5-4-1) host Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team fell in straight sets by scores of 25-5, 25-12 and 25-16 to rival Norwich Wednesday night.
Addison Hall led the Cadets with nine kills, followed by Ana Lopez and Maggie McNeil with eight. Hailey Martinovich led Castleton with eight kills.
Norwich served well all night with nine aces.
The Spartans (4-10) host Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
