BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games, beating rival Mount Anthony 50-17 Friday night at Kates Gymnasium.
Typical of Nate Bellomo-coached teams, RHS's bread was buttered on the defensive end. Rutland only allowed two points in the first quarter and MAU had gotten to just five points by the half.
"We really stepped up on that end. We hadn't played in a week, so we were ready to go," Bellomo said.
Jasmine Evans led RHS with nine points, followed by eight from senior Mackenzie McLaughlin. Fourteen Rutland players found their way into the scoring column.
RHS (8-2) has a huge test coming up on Wednesday, hosting undefeated Division II Fair Haven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 38, Long Trail 36
DORSET — The Proctor girls basketball team had an eight-point lead in te fourth quarter and was able to hold off Long Trail's late charge for a 38-36 victory.
The Phantoms did their best to give Long Trail a window for the comeback by making only one of their eight free throw attempts down the stretch.
Isabel Greb led the Phantoms with 23 points and Emma Palmer followed with eight points, largely on two 3-point field goals.
Jenna Davine contributed 10 rebounds and Cadence Goodwin played well on defense and rebounding.
The Phantoms are 2-5 and on a two-game winning streak.
BOYS BASKETBALL
L&G 65, Mill River 35
TOWNSHEND — Mill River was not at full strength on Friday night and it showed in a 65-35 loss to Leland & Gray.
Ryan Smith led the 1-8 Minutemen with 14 points and Trent Webster added seven.
Parker Jennings led the Rebels with 21 points including four 3-point field goals.
"He was hot behind the arc," Mill River coach Ben Smith said.
The Minutemen host White River Valley on Tuesday.
FH, Windsor ppd.
WINDSOR — The boys basketball game scheduled for Friday night between Fair Haven and Windsor was postponed.
The game was rescheduled for Feb. 6.
INDOOR TRACK
FH in Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. — The Fair Haven indoor track and field team competed in the Dartmouth Relays on Friday.
The Slaters' Ava Shull was 13th in the 1-mile run with a time of 6 minutes, 14.26 seconds.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU all-decade
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's hockey team will be honoring its second All-Decade Team on Saturday, Jan. 21, when the Spartans host in-state rival Norwich University at Spartan Arena.
Castleton, which is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as a varsity program during the 2022-23 season, honored its first All-Decade Team in 2013. The second iteration is made of up players from 2013-2023, with six alumni comprising the squad: three forwards, two defensemen and a goalie.
The forward group is comprised of Ryan Frost (Class of 2015), Glenn Wiswell (2021) and Bart Moran (2017), while Troy Taylor (2020) and Ryan Delorme (2014) are the defensemen being honored. Ryan Mulder (2018) is the All-Decade goaltender.
Frost finished his Spartan career with 77 points on 32 goals and 45 assists. Wiswell racked up 40 goals and 37 assists for a total of 77 points in his career, with his 40 goals ranking fourth in program history. Moran finished his career with 51 points on 26 goals and 25 assists with eight of the goals coming on the power play.
Taylor had 56 career points on nine goals and 47 assists rank him third all-time among Castleton defensemen, and are the most out of any defenseman in the last decade. Delorme ranks fifth on the all-time defensemen scoring list for the program.
Mulder racked up 2,005 saves in his career at Castleton with a .909 save percentage-both of which are program records.
