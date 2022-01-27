MENDON — The Rutland boys Alpine skiing team picked up its second straight win, taking the top spot in team scoring in Thursday's slalom race at Pico Mountain.
RHS finished with a team score of 20 points, beating out Woodstock who had 28 and Burr and Burton, who had 37. The other scoring teams were Thetford (84), Mount St. Joseph (86), Hartford (100) and Mill River (109).
The BBA girls took home the top spot on their side with 18 points. Woodstock followed close behind with 26 points. Rutland was third with 62 points, followed by Thetford (70), MSJ (93) and Hartford (94).
It was another strong day for the Raiders' Ben Cerreta, who followed up last week's win with a second-place finish on Thursday with a two-run time of 1:10.39.
The Bulldogs' Andrew Maneggia won the boys race with a time of 1:09.34.
Rutland's Hudson Branchaud was third with a time of 1:11.84.
The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Woodstock's Levi Halley and Max Hambsch, Rutland's Sebastian Pell, MSJ's David Franzoni, the Wasps' Owen Cross, the Raiders' Aaron LeFrancois and BBA's Tucker Swim.
Pell finished in 1:19.87, Franzoni finished in 1:22.09 and LeFrancois finished in 1:24.43.
Other notable boys top-25 finishers were Green Mountain's Jayden Hinkle (15th), Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas (18th), Brian Pierce (19th), Quinlan Warner (24th) and Tom Goldberg (25th).
Rutland's Zachary Nelson and Kyle Harned both had really strong first runs but faltered on their second.
Woodstock took the top two spots in the girls race. Abigail Masillo won in 1:15.20 and Chloe Masillo was second in 1:15.44.
BBA showed its depth with six skiers in the top 10, while Rutland had a pair as well.
The top 10 was rounded out by BBA's Franny Levitas, Alex Faucher, Annabelle Gray and Hannah Cyr, Rutland's Ady Kinsman and Lauren Solimano and the Bulldogs' Brooke Weber and Bailey Gilliam.
Kinsman's seventh-place finish was in 1:22.28 and Solimano in eighth finished in 1:22.46.
Green Mountain had a pair of top 25 finishers in Haley Racicot (11th) and Clara Gignoux (21st). MSJ's Emma Blodorn just missed out on the top 25 in 26th.
Suicide Six hosts the next southern Vermont race on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 53, Proctor 46
(Overtime)
ARLINGTON — In a game that had many twists and turns, it was the Arlington boys basketball team besting rival Proctor 53-46 in overtime Wednesday night at the Eagles' Nest.
The Phantoms led by four after one and opened up a bigger lead in the second, before the Eagles stormed back to take the lead into the half.
Arlington extended its lead in the third, before it was Proctor's turn to come back, forcing overtime on Bryson Bourn free throw.
The Eagles shutout the Phantoms in overtime to secure the win.
Cooper Jennings led Arlington with 16 points, followed by 15 from Joseph McCray.
Levi Petit returned to action for Proctor, scoring a game-high 20 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Bourn added 16 points and Carter Crossmon had nine.
Proctor (5-4) hosts Green Mountain on Saturday.
Poultney 52, Sharon 38
POULTNEY — The Poultney bounced back from a loss to Proctor earlier in the week to beat Sharon Academy
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 14-6 first quarter lead, capped by a banked in buzzer beater by Marcus Lewis.
Poultney pushed the lead to 12 heading into the halfon another buzzer-beater by Lewis from 35 feet out, but the Phoenix battled back to cut the lead to six going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils responded with a great fourth quarter, pushing their lead to as much as 17.
Lewis led Poultney with 17 points and Craig Baptie joined his in double figures with 11, Brooks Filskov was next in the Devils' scoring parade with eight.
Poultney received an immense contribution from Peyton Book who had a whopping 17 rebounds to go with his seven points.
The Blue Devils are off until Thursday when they will take their 5-7 record to Arlington.
Poultney (5-7) is at Arlington on Thursday.
"We are just trying to get better every day," Poultney coach Todd Montana said.
GM 73 Twin Valley 31
JACKSONVILLE — The Green Mountain boys basketball team was short-handed for its game against Twin Valley Thursday night, but came out with a 73-31 win.
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, but the Chieftains outscored the Wildcats 19-2 in the second to take control.
"We never looked back from there," said Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti.
Austin Kubisek and Branden Rose had 21 points apiece and Elias Stowell-Aleman had 14 for the Chieftains.
Aiden Joyce had nine points for Twin Valley.
Green Mountain (6-4) is at Proctor on Saturday.
Woodstock 62, Springfield 51
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team struggled with foul trouble and lost to Woodstock 62-51 Thursday night.
"We got down early on, but fought back nicely," said Cosmos coach Mike Byrne.
Brody Perham and Sam Presch were offensive leaders for Springfield, who falls to 1-8 and is at Mount Anthony on Saturday.
RHS, MAU moved
The Rutland-Mount Anthony boys basketball game scheduled for Wednesday was moved to Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU changes
The Castleton University athletic department announced a series of changes for this weekend's events.
The Spartan men's basketball team's game at Southern Maine was moved from Saturday to Friday due to the forecast. Friday's tip-off at 5 p.m.
The Castleton women's basketball team's game at USM scheduled for Saturday was postponed.
The CU wrestling team's tri-match scheduled for Saturday is now just one match, against Springfield at 2 p.m. at Glenbrook Gymnasium. The matchup with Johnson & Wales is now Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
