POMFRET — The Alpine skiing season kicked off at the newly-renamed Saskadena Six ski resort with Rutland picking up the team win on the boys side and Burr and Burton Academy doing so for the girls.
The Rutland boys had 21 points with Woodstock having 28 and BBA having 29 to complete the podium. MSJ took fourth and Thetford was fifth.
The BBA girls had 14 points, beating out Woodstock's 26 and Thetford's 54.
Woodstock's Bode Wood won the boys race with a two-run time of 48.24 seconds, with three Rutland skiers behind him. Kyle Harned was second in 48.31, Ben Cerreta was third in 48.95 and Sawyer Nelson was fourth in 49.06. BBA's Robi Sumner completed the top five.
Rutland's Jackson Gilmond (12th) and Aaron LeFrancois (14th) were also in the top 20.
Mount St. Joseph's top skier was David Franzoni, who finished 15th, two spots ahead of teammate Brian Pierce.
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo won the girls race in 53.73 seconds, ahead of BBA's Alex Faucher, Kaylie Porter, Hilary Cyr and Brooke Weber.
Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski was ninth in 57.52 seconds.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 3, BBA 2
(Overtime)
The Rutland boys hockey team edged rival Burr and Burton Academy 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
Cam Rider scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into the overtime period.
RHS coach Mike Anderson said the third period was a big turnaround for Rutland after picking up way too many penalties in the second.
Ethan Wideawake and Griffin Melen had the other goals for Rutland. Will Alexander assisted on the Melen score.
Jack McCoy and Max Brownlee were the scorers for BBA.
Noah Bruttomesso had 23 saves for Rutland and Michael Hornby made 20 stops for the Bulldogs.
Rutland (6-3) is at Woodstock on Saturday night.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA 10, Rutland 0
The Rutland girls hockey team fell 10-0 to perennial Division I championship contender BFA-St. Albans Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Comets outshot RHS 50-2 in the dominant victory.
Rutland (0-8) is at Burlington/Colchester on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 37, BBA 30
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven girls basketball team finished off a season sweep of Burr and Burton Academy, beating the Bulldogs 37-30 Wednesday night.
The Slaters were up by three after a highly-competitive first half.
Brittney Love paced Fair Haven with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lily Briggs added eight points, while Alana Williams had seven points and 10 rebounds.
"Alana finished around the basket and she challenged shots," said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson.
Nevaeh Camp led BBA with 11 points, while Josie Powers had eight.
Fair Haven (10-0) puts its perfect record on the line on Saturday, hosting Division I Brattleboro at 2:30 p.m.
Springfield 48, Hartford 38
SPRINGFIELD — Hartford made the trip to Dressel Gym and hung around against Springfield but the Comsos were n control.
The Comsos led 24-17 at halftime and never let Hartford get closer than seven points of the lead.
Macie Stagner led the 7-3 Cosmos with 24 points. Madison Clark added eight and Sephe Steele contributed seven.
Charlotte Jasemin led the Hurricanes with 17 points.
Coach Pete Peck cited Steele forher interior defense and rebounding.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Long Trail 53, GM 40
DORSET — Long Trail made quite an impression on Wednesday night in the 53-40 victory over Green Mountain.
"They are the real deal," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Ty Dickerson riddled Green Mountain's defense down low with 16 points.
"He's a load," Rapanotti said.
Caleb Merrow had 19 points and connected on five 3-point field goals for Green Mountain and Tanner Swisher added 10.
The 5-3 Chieftains face another stern test on Saturday when White River Valley comes to Chester for a 1:30 p.m. game.
MRU postponed
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Mill River boys basketball game against White River Valley was postponed to Jan. 23.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 70, CU 58
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — Tray Wright had 19 points, John Walsh 14 and Jordan Hunt for the Castleton men's basketball team at Plymouth State's Foley Fieldhouse on Wednesday night but it was not nearly enough.
Kyler Bosse had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers who won 70-58.
The Spartans fell to 3-10 and 0-5 in the Little East Conference.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
CU 69, Plymouth 39
HOLDERNESS — The Castleton University women's basketball team rolled to a convincing 69-39 victory over Plymouth State in Wednesday evening's Little East Conference game.
The backcourt again keyed the offense with Kelly Vuz scoring 21 and Elise Magro 18. Liz Bailey followed with 12.
The Spartans improved 10-4 and 3-2 in the LEC. Plymouth fell to 3-10 and 0-7 in the league.
