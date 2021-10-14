MANCHESTER — The Rutland girls soccer team finished off a season sweep of rival Burr and Burton, besting BBA 2-0 Thursday night.
The win was the Ravens’ eighth in a row, all of which have been shut outs.
The game went into halftime scoreless, before Maci Celentano opened the scoring with 25 minutes to play.
Rutland added an insurance goal from Bethany Solari off a Mia Marsh assist with 15 minutes to play.
Kathryn Moore made seven saves for the Ravens.
“Our defense kept us organized and everyone on the field worked hard tonight,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
RHS (9-3) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 3, MSJ 2
Mount St. Joseph stood up to unbeaten Proctor in a way that nobody else has this season.
The Mounties took a 2-1 lead into halftime before the Phantoms rallied for a 3-2 victory to hike their record to 11-0.
“We were fortunate not to be behind more than 2-1 because MSJ played a lot better than we did,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Hughes said that he and coach Scott French warned the Phantoms that they were playing a good team and that they had better come out hard.
They did not, Hughes said.
“We were soft and we were slow,” the coach said.
Proctor got on top 1-0 when Megan Cole scored.
But the Mounties put the next two in the net.
The first came from freshman Alyssa Fullam when she volleyed a ball in off a corner.
“It was a good goal,” Hughes said.
He did not feel that way about the Mounties’ next one.
“It was a ball we should have cleared and we didn’t,” Hughes said.
Brooke Bishop capitalized, scoring to give the Mounties the halftime advantage.
Laci French drew the Phantoms even on a direct kick from 25 yards out.
Maggie McKearin scored the winning goal with less than 10 minutes left on a header.
“It was a beautiful goal. She was facing away from the goal and scored it with the back of her head,” Hughes said.
It was the 100th win for Hughes and Scott French coaching the Phantoms.
The Mounties and Phantoms hook up again on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Taranovich Field as part of the Jimmy T Showcase.
The Mounties will take a 6-2-1 mark into the contest.
Fair Haven 10, MR 0
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven rolled past Mill River in girls soccer action on Thursday night at LaPlaca Field.
Brittney Love and Madison Perry each scored two goals for the 9-2-2 Slaters. Also scoring were Elizabeth Love, Ella Kuehn, Julia Carrara, Lily Briggs, Ashley Carvey, and Kate Hadwen.
The Minutemen fell to 1-10-1.
BOYS SOCCER
WRV 1, L&G 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley edged Leland & Gray in boys soccer action on Thursday 1-0.
It gets the Wildcats to the .500 mark (5-5-2) and the Rebels fall to 3-9.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Salem State 6, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University fell 6-3 to Salem State on Thursday but Makayla Boisvert had quite a day for the Spartans.
Boisvert won her singles match over Miah Reyes 6-2, 6-1. Boisvert ten combined with Megan Hunt to win her doubles match, 8-6 over Samantha Tenney and Abbie Laliberte.
Grace Sharkey for the other win for Castleton, winning in the No. 4 singles spot, 6-4, 6-4 over Laliberte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.