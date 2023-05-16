MANCHESTER — The Rutland softball team came alive in the seventh inning, topping rival Burr and Burton Academy 7-4 Tuesday afternoon.
BBA was leading 4-1 going into the frame, but RHS plated six runs to take the lead for good.
Kayla Stevens had a crucial hit in the inning that plated a run. Cassidy Langlois had a big offensive day for Rutland, going 3-for-3 with three doubles and a walk.
Rutland coach Dick Wright noted the defensive effort of Rory Logan, who threw out two players at home plate.
RHS pitcher Kayla Olszewski allowed four hits, while her BBA counterpart Skylar Dotson allowed nine hits.
Rutland (4-6) is at Brattleboro on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Westside 19, WRV 7
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team broke open its game against White River Valley with an eight-run third and won 19-7 in five innings on Tuesday.
Bella Coombs paced Westside with a two-triple effort. Kennah Wright-Chapman, Camryn Williams and Samara Raiche had multiple hits as well.
Aubrey Beaulieu was effective in the circle, allowing six hits, while striking out two.
West Rutland (9-1) has the continuation of its game against Mill River on Thursday, before playing a another full contest against the Minutemen. First pitch of the continuation is at 3:30 p.m.
Proctor 17, TV 3
(5 innings)
WHITINGHAM — The Proctor softball team cruised to a 17-3 win in five innings against Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Isabel Greb had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs. Cadence Goodwin had two hits and four RBIS, while Maddie Baker had two hits and two RBIs and Riley Collins had two hits and one RBI.
The Phantoms mixed in a trio of pitchers. Their regular starter Goodwin, pitched one inning. Maddie Crowley made her pitching debut and went three innings, allowing two runs. Olivia Outslay finished it off, pitching one inning, striking out one and allowing one run.
Proctor (6-3) is at White River Valley on Thursday.
L&G 10, Springfield 3
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team cruised to a 10-3 win against Division III Springfield on Tuesday.
The Rebels were paced by Savannah Cadrin's three-hit, three-run, two-RBI effort and Cat Shine's three-hit, three-stolen base, two-run effort.
Maddie Clark had an RBI double for the Cosmos.
Hannah Greenwood went six innings in the circle for Leland & gray, allowing four hits. She struck out just one and walked two. Abriella Hallock pitched the final inning. Jill Muther allowed 12 hits and struck out four for Springfield.
Springfield (3-10) is at Fair Haven on Thursday. Leland & Gray (7-3) is at Green Mountain on Thursday.
BASEBALL
BBA 7, RHS 2
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy baseball team earned a season sweep of rival Rutland, winning 7-2 at Dana Thompson Rec Park on Tuesday.
Trevor Greene was the winning pitcher for BBA, going three innings with five strikeouts and two hits allowed. Danny Scarlotta finished the job with four innings of work.
Scarlotta had a huge three-run double that helped extend the Bulldogs' lead to 7-1 in the fifth. Chase de Castro and Anders Lowkes drove in a run apiece for Rutland.
Sam Arnold went three innings on the mound for Rutland and Greg Olson followed. Quin Warner-Hall found the most success, pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
RHS (4-8) is at rival Brattleboro on Thursday. BBA (8-4) has a rematch Mount Anthony, who beat them last week, on Friday.
Westside 13, TV 3
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — Noah Olson had a Senior Day to remember, leading West Rutland to a 13-3 win in five innings against Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Olson had a three-run home run and a two-run double, while pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and three walks. Ryan Coolidge was 2-for-3 with a double.
The Golden Horde (6-6) is at Arlington on Thursday.
Proctor 26, Arlington 8
(5 innings)
ARLINGTON — The Proctor baseball team avenged an earlier defeat, cruising past rival Arlington 26-8 in five innings on Tuesday.
Aaron Brock pitched four innings and Cam Cannucci took the final inning, striking out the side to finish off the win.
Cannucci had a three-hit day, driving in five runs. Bode Richardson had two hits and 5 RBIs, while Jacob Patch had three hits and three RBIs.
Proctor (7-2) is at Poultney on Thursday.
Springfield 7, Rivendell 5
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team won its fourth game in its last five tries, topping Rivendell Academy 7-5 on Tuesday.
Carson Williams had a double in the opening inning and was plated by Reece Harriman. Logan Roundy had a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, while Tanner Gintof drove in a run.
Gintof pitched 3 2/3 for the Cosmos, followed by Luke Stocker, who pitched all the way up to the final out, which Roundy finished off. The Raptors were held to three hits.
Springfield (4-7) hosts Woodstock for Senior Day on Thursday and is at the Wasps on Friday.
GM 11, Mill River 10
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball held off an upset bid from Mill River, winning 11-10 Tuesday afternoon.
The Minutemen had GM on the ropes, but Green Mountain came through late to get the win. Kaiden McCarthy hit a walk-off home run in the seventh.
GM trailed 9-3 going into the bottom of the fourth, but plated six runs to tie the game with Mason Parker's two-run single evening the score.
Sasha Auer pitched into the fifth inning for Mill River and Taylor Patch went the rest of the way. Offensively, Ethan Severy tripled, while Toby Pytlik had a deep base knock. Jack Aicher and Xavier Auer contributed as well. Xavier Auer had two hits with a RBI.
McCarthy added a double to go with his homer for GM. Jack Hinkley had two hits, while Derek Hodgdon had one hit and three RBIs. Hinkley was the winning pitcher, going four innings of three-hit ball with only two earned runs.
GM (11-1) hosts Leland & Gray on Thursday. Mill River (0-10) is back on the road Thursday, at White River Valley.
ULTIMATE
Bratt 15, MRU 5
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River fell to Brattleboro 15-5 in Tuesday's Unified matchup.
Wind played a major factor the Colonels used their height to their advantage. Mill River struggled in transition, but was effective in its handler movement and timing of its cuts.
The Minutemen host Sharon on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A handful of Castleton University softball players earned Little East Conference postseason honors.
Hannah Mosher, Olivia Joy and Samera Rideout were all named to the First Team, while Alexandra Brouillette and Alexis Rogers earned spots on the All-Rookie team - Rideout was also named to the All-Rookie team.
Mosher had a slash line of .374/.448/.661, leading her to a LEC-best 1.109 OPS. Her 43 hits, 31 runs, seven triples, and four home runs all paced the team.
Joy led eligible pitchers with a 2.50 ERA across 95 1/3 innings - more than double the Spartans' next closest arm. Her nine wins were tied for the ninth most in a single season in program history, while her four shutouts were the fourth most in a single season.
After an incredible freshman campaign, Rideout was named to both the First Team - the first player to do so in Castleton's four years since joining the LEC - as well as the All-Rookie Team.
Rideout, a Rutland alumna, led the Spartans in batting average (.378) and RBIs (26), while ranking second in hits (37), doubles (8), and home runs (2).
Brouillette finished with an ERA of 2.77, and despite pitching in just 17.2 innings placed third on the team with 16 strikeouts.
At the plate, Brouillette finished third on the team with a .368 batting average, coming alive at the midway point of the season.
Rogers finished her rookie campaign with a .327 batting average, racking up 34 hits, seven doubles, and 15 RBIs in the middle of the batting order.
In the circle, Rogers served as Castleton's No. 2 for much of the season, finishing second on the team in strikeouts with 30.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd at-large bid
The Middlebury College baseball team has been grouped with Endicott, Johnson and Wales and Bridgewater State in an NCAA Tournament regional. The Panthers will begin the tournament with a matchup against the Wildcats of Johnson and Wales on May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
