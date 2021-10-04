BRATTLEBORO — This one was a heart breaker. Brattleboro scored with only 3 seconds remaining on a rainy Monday night to edge Rutland 5-4 in boys soccer action.
The Colonels’ victory kept the Ravens winless at 0-9.
The victory hikes the Colonels’ record to 6-4.
Rutland will try to break into the win column on Friday night when its hosts Mount Anthony.
Rutland trailed the Colonels 3-1 at halftime but fought back to tie it at 4-4
Brock Quillan had a hand in the first two Rutland goals. He assisted Ben Cerreta on the first one and then scored the second on an assist from Jarrett Kelley.
Kelley scored via Michael’s O’Connor’s assist and O’Connor scored Rutland’s final goal with Patrick Cooley getting credited with the assist.
“It is probably the best game we have played this season,” Rutland coach Ben Black said.
BOYS SOCCER
TV, Westside ppd.
WILMINGTON — West Rutland’s boys soccer game scheduled for Hayford Field on Monday was postponed due to rain. Westside and the 5-3 Wildcats will play the game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Games postponed
WILMINGTON — The girls soccer game at Hayford Field between unbeaten Mount St. Joseph and Twin Valley was postponed due to rain on Monday.
“We don’t know when we will be making it up yet. I have sent Dan (MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott) a bunch of dates. I am sure we will play it, I just don’t know when,” Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford said.
The girls soccer game between Proctor and Long Trail scheduled for Monday was also postponed.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 6, Rutland 0
Six different players scored for Burr and Burton Academy in Monday’s 6-0 victory over Rutland on Monday.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Serena Harris, Marritt Perkins, Fien Bueter, Tatum Sands, Katie Crabtree and Lili Zens.
Rutland, 0-8-1, goes right back into the fire on Tuesday against Hartford.
The victory gets the Bulldogs back over the .500 mark at 5-4.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Martinez honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton University defensive back Damiyr Martinez landed Eastern Collegiate Football Conference recognition as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week Monday.
Martinez provided a big boost for Castleton to open the second half, returning the first kick-off of the third quarter 94 yards for a touchdown.
Martinez is the second Spartan to earn the Special Teams Player of the Week award this season, joining teammate Noah Crossman, who earned the accolade in Week 1.
Castleton is on the road once again on Saturday at Dean College.
MEN’S SOCCER
Alfani tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Adolphe Alfani, of the Castleton men’s soccer team, was named Little East Conference Co-Rookie of the Week following his impressive two-game stretch. The freshman netted Castleton’s lone goal against Eastern Nazarene College before scoring two against Western Connecticut State.
Alfani now has six goals on the year, which leads all Spartans and is tied for second in the LEC.
Alfani shares the honor with WestConn’s Lorenzo Lauria, who also netted a trio of goals in the past week.
COLLEGE GOLF
CU takes 5th
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men’s golf team wrapped up play at the annual Southern Maine Fall Classic at Gorham Country Club Monday, finishing fifth as a team.
The Spartans shot a day-two total of 670, posting a 333 as a team Sunday and a 337 as a team Monday to close the competition.
Nicholas Ojala was the Spartans’ leader on both days, posting back-to-back rounds of 72 for a total of 144 and a third-place overall finish. Tom Kingsley shot 78 Sunday and 79 Monday for a two-day score of 157, good for 11th place.
