MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys basketball team has one of its biggest tests of the season on Saturday at St. Johnsbury, but before that, it needed to take care of business against rival Burr and Burton.
The Raiders did just that besting the Bulldogs 58-36 Thursday night.
Rutland jumped on its rivals early, taking a 39-17 lead into the half.
"We had a lot of balance and we moved the ball very well," said Raiders coach Mike Wood.
Trey Davine led Rutland with 14 points. Luke DelBianco had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Slade Postemski had 10 points and seven rebounds.
BBA was led by Will Ameden with nine points.
Rutland improved to 9-3 with the battle with the Hilltoppers looming on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MRU 51, Twin Valley 44
JACKSONVILLE — The Mill River put away a scrappy Twin Valley team to grab a 51-44 win Thursday night.
The Minutemen were up by 18 at one point in the second quarter, but the Wildcats responded well to cut the lead down.
At one point in the fourth, Twin Valley was within four, but Mill River closed it out.
"Twin Valley battled back. We were sloppy at times," said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 19 points and Adam Shum had 18. Noah Dornburgh had 16 points for Twin Valley.
Mill River (3-12) hosts Bellows Falls on Monday.
Proctor 49, Sharon 34
SHARON — The Proctor boys basketball team got back to its winning ways, beating Sharon Academy 49-34 Thursday night.
"We controlled much of the game. We played a lot better than we did on (Wednesday)," said Phantoms coach Jake Eaton.
Bryson Bourn was the lone Proctor player scoring in double figures with 20 points. Phoenix guard Riley Eastman had 22 of Sharon's 34 points.
Proctor improved to 7-7.
LTS 62, Poultney 24
DORSET — Long Trail School breezed past Poultney 62-24 on Thursday night in boys basketball action.
Marcus Lewis, Peyton Book and Mason Boudreau had six points apiece for Poultney.
Tomasz Koc had 19 points to lead the Mountain Lions. He connected on five 3-point field goals. JD Redding added 10.
The Mountain Lions built the lead to 34-7 by halftime.
Long Trail improved its record to 14-1 and the Blue Devils fell to 5-9.
Arlington 66, Westside 13
ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys basketball team had its way against rebuilding West Rutland, beating the Golden Horde 66-13 Thursday night.
Cooper Jennings led the Eagles with 18 points and Jaden Jarrosak paced the Horde with five points.
"We had a decent defensive effort," said West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell. "We got to the basket more in the second half, which was good to see."
West Rutland dropped to 0-14.
Windsor 64, Springfield 50
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season, according to Cosmos coach Mike Byrne, but came up on the losing end 64-50 to Windsor Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets were paced by Maison Fortin with 18 points, followed by 14 from Kaleb Swett and 13 from Austin Gauld.
Brody Perham led Springfield with 17 points and Tanner Gintof added 15. Nathan Leonard stepped up, scoring 12 points, all on 3s.
Results have been hard to come by for Springfield this year, but progress ie being made.
"We're starting to come together as a team," Byrne said.
Springfield (1-14) is at Mount St. Joseph on Monday.
Rivendell 50, GM 48
CHESTER — Green Mountain never recovered from the second quarter when Rivendell outscored the Chieftains 15-3.
The 50-48 loss dropped the Chefs' record to 9-6.
"We had a sloppy second quarter," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
"We did have a shot to win it at the end but it wasn't a very good one."
Branden Rose scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Chieftains get back into the game.
Everett Mosher led the Chieftains with 18 points. Kagan Hance added nine, scoring all of them in the first quarter.
Rivendell stays unbeaten and Green Mountain takes its 9-6 record to Leland & Gray on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OV 43, Springfield 41
SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley girls basketball team held off Division II Springfield 43-41 Thursday night.
The Otters jumped out to a 27-18 lead by halftime, but the Cosmos battled back to make it tight down the stretch.
"We struggled with our shots in the second half," said Otter Valley coach Ray Counter. "Alice Keith came through again, hitting two free throws to seal it."
Keith and Elena Politano paced OV's offense with 12 points apiece, followed by 10 from Emily Peduto. Macie Stagner led Springfield with 16 points and Maddie Clark had 12.
Otter Valley improved to 9-7 and Springfield fell to 8-8.
ALPINE
Cerreta wins
SOUTH POMFRET — Rutland's Ben Cerreta took home first place in Thursday's slalom race at Suicide Six.
Cerreta finished in 1 minute, 5.66 seconds to take home top honors ahead of teammate Kyle Harned, who finished in 1:08.12. Woodstock's Bode Wood, Rutland's Sawyer Nelson and the Wasps' Ben Johnson rounded out the top five on the boys side.
Rutland's Sebastian Pell was eighth and Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas was ninth.
Woodstock's Abigale Masillo won the girls race with a time of 1:09.91, besting teammate Chloe Masillo, Monday's winner at Pico Mountain, by 0.01 seconds. BBA's Alex Faucher, Mount St. Joseph's Taylor Blodorn and and the Bulldogs' Franny Levitas were also in the top five.
NORDIC
SVL Classic
PERU — The Southern Vermont League held its Classic Championships on Wednesday at Wild Wings with Mount Anthony sweeping the team titles.
The MAU boys had 20 points, besting second-place Rutland who had 61 points. Woodstock was third with 62 points, followed by Burr and Burton and Brattleboro.
The Patriots girls won with 22 points, followed by Woodstock with 30. Brattleboro and BBA rounded out the team finishers.
Twin Valley's Luke Rizio took first individually in the boys race with a time of 14:22. Woodstock's James Underwood and MAU's Riley Thurber were also on the podium.
The boys top-10 was rounded out by MAU's Finn Payne, Woodstock's Quinn Uva, the Patriots' Peter McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill, Rutland's Brady Geisler, Brattleboro's Tenzin Mathes and MAU's Collin Bevin.
Geisler's eighth-place finish was in 16:28. Other Rutland top-30 finishers were Sam Kay (13th), Owen Dube-Johnson (16th), Max McCalla (24th), Phil Mahar (25th) and Karver Butler (26th).
Woodstock's Victoria Bassette was the individual winner of the girls race in 18:42. MAU's Eden White and Brattleboro's Ava Whitney were also on the podium.
The rest of the top-10 was rounded out by MAU's Sadie Korzec and Aurora Rella-Neill, Brattleboro's Katherine Normandeau, Woodstock's Ada Mahood, Rutland's Erin Geisler, the Colonels' Sylvie Normandeau and the Wasps' Jane Stout.
Erin Geisler finished the race in 21:23. Teammate Annabelle Mahar was 26th.
The SVL Skate Championships are set for Tuesday at Mountain Top.
