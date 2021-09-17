BENNINGTON — The Rutland football team remained undefeated, beating Mount Anthony 35-7 on Friday at Spinelli Field.
The Ravens took advantage of a fumble and scored to make it 7-0 after the first quarter. Rutland added on with a 10-yard pass from Trey Davine to Slade Postemski on the opening play of the second quarter.
Rutland led 14-7 at the half and Davine ran in a score from four yards to tack on another with 9:26 in the third to make it 22-7.
The Ravens tacked on a few more scores in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard touchdown pass from Eli Pockette to Postemski.
Postemski caught three touchdown passes on the night, two from Davine and one from Pockette.
Davine was 13-for-20 for 173 yards through the air and had 56 rushing yards. Postemski had six catches for 86 yards.
MAU struggled mightily with turnovers, with three fumbles, an interception, a muffed punt and a turnover on downs.
Rutland (3-0) hosts St. Johnsbury on Friday at Alumni Field. MAU (1-2) is at Brattleboro in Week 4.
FOOTBALL
Windsor 39, Springfield 12
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield fell to Division III power Windsor 39-12 Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets led 21-6 at the half.
The Cosmos (1-2) are at Oxbow next Saturday. Windsor hosts Missisquoi in Week 4.
BFA-St. Albans 17, Midd 7
ST. ALBANS — Middlebury’s two-game win streak and run of not allowing any points both went out the door Friday night, as BFA-St. Albans bested the Tigers 17-7.
After the Bobwhites scored, Middlebury scored its lone touchdown on a Gavin McNulty rush.
The game went into halftime 7-7, before BFA posted 10 second-half points.
Middlebury (2-1) has a big test next Friday, hosting Hartford (3-0).
Other football scores
Brattleboro got its first win beating North Country 34-0. The Falcons are 0-3 heading into next week’s Barrel Bowl rivalry game with Lyndon.
Hartford remained undefeated pulling away from Burlington-South Burlington 28-14 Friday night.
St. Johnsbury cruised past Colchester 44-21 to move to 2-1.
Essex pitched a shutout, beating Mount Mansfield 28-0.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 10, Proctor 0
LUDLOW — Everett Mosher scored five of Green Mountain’s 10 goals as the Chieftains roared to a 10-0 victory over Proctor on Friday night at Dorsey Park.
The win puts 3-1 Green Mountain into the championship game of the Josh Cole Tournament on Saturday night at 8 p.m. against Rivendell.
Rivendell defeated Leland & Gray 3-1 in the first game of the evening.
Proctor (1-1-1) will meet Leland & Gray on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Colchester 5, Rutland 1
COLCHESTER — Michael O’Connor’s goal wasn’t nearly enough as Rutland fell 5-1 to Colchester on Friday in boys soccer action.
Henry Bacon led the Lakers with two goals. Tacking on the other scores were Joey Klemm, Vyson Huynh and Jacques Alfani.
Domenick Puttlitz had six saves for the Lakers and Jermaine Buffum collected eight in the Ravens’ net.
Vergennes 4, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision to Vergennes Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters gave up a penalty kick in the opening minute and the Commodores scored three before the half, before adding one after the break.
“We’re facing a team of juniors and seniors and we’re playing a lot of freshmen. They’re good freshmen, but still freshmen,” said Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton.
“This is a game to prepare us for the rest of the season.”
Kole Matta made a couple really nice saves in goal, according to Dayton. Fair Haven (0-4) is at Otter Valley on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 3, Woodstock 3
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven girls soccer team played to a second straight tie, drawing 3-3 with Woodstock Friday afternoon.
Holly Gannon and Lily Briggs scored the Slaters first two goals and Brittney Love had the last one.
Love’s goal was a beauty. It came off a set piece and the diminutive Love jumped up high to head the ball into the net from the back of the box.
“It was the best goal I’ve seen all year and the best one I’ve seen in a few years,” said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry. “It was an evenly-matched game. It was very physical.”
Perry started three freshmen and three sophomores, so she was very impressed with her team’s ability to hang with the veteran Wasps squad.
The Slaters (3-0-2) host Springfield on Tuesday.
MSJ 1, Mill River 0
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team extended its record to 3-0 against Mill River on Friday.
Freshman Alyssa Fullam scored an early goal for the Mounties and the defense made it stand up.
Emma Blodorn and Lauren Costales each played a half in the goal to earn the shutout.
The Minutemen gave MSJ all it could handle.
“We had a good week of practice and we moved some people around,” Mill River coach Shawn Bendig said.
Mill River’s Malori Carlson was again outstanding in the goal despite battling through some injuries.
BF 2, Long Trail 1
DORSET — The Bellows Falls girls soccer team grabbed its first win, besting Long Trail 2-1 on Thursday.
Junior Jenna Dolloph scored for the Terriers late in the first half on a penalty kick. After LTS tied it up, Dolloph scored the game-winner with less than two minutes to play.
The Terriers (1-3) are home against Leland & Gray on Saturday
FIELD HOCKEY
Rutland 0, Fair Haven 0
The Fair Haven and Rutland field hockey teams battled through the 7-on-7 overtime stanza and still could not produce a result. Or a score.
“I have to give Fair Haven credit. They have some athletic girls and they played well,” Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said.
Poljacik had praise for her goalie Emma Cosgrove.
“Fair Haven put on a lot of pressure and she did well,” Poljacik said.
Rutland is 0-3-1 and the Slaters’ record goes to 2-2-1.
Woodstock 6, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Woodstock had its way with winless Springfield in field hockey action on Friday, winning 6-0.
Alex Nikolvski is trying to build something with the Springfield field hockey program from the ground up and she got an encouraging glimpse of the future in the second quarter when the Cosmos kept the Wasps off the scoreboard.
“In that second quarter, we were the same as Woodstock. That was our best quarter,” Nikolovski said.
“We have seen a lot of progression in the last three weeks.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Pickering Invitational
WESTMINSTER — The Rutland cross country teams took several runners to the Russ Pickering Invitational on Friday. The others will compete Saturday in the Queensbury Invitational.
The top runners at the Pickering for Rutland on the boys side were: Max McCalla (18th, 20:40), Marko Svoren (23, 21:19), Will Sabataso (32, 22:40), Callum Smathers (33, 22:43) and Abed Alawi (37, 24:05.)
The top girls for the Ravens were Cheyenne Braley (21st, 25:10), Deirdre Lillie (25:46), Calle Alexander (26) and Emily Wigmore in 32nd place.
“We will see a lot of the top runners from Albany and Section II at Queensbury. It should be a good experience for our runners,” Rutland coach Tom Geisler said.
