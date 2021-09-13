ESSEX JCT. — Kathryn Moore had another outstanding game in goal for the Rutland girls soccer team on Monday but the Ravens lost their contest 1-0 to Essex.
Carlotta Jensen scored the game’s only goal in the first half. Moore made a nice save on Jensen’s original shot but there was little she could do when Jensen put the rebound back in the net. Hannah Gilbert was credited with the assist.
“We were evenly matched,” Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
She had praise for the work of Moore along with her defenders Brianna Greene and Karsyn Bellomo.
Moore had seven saves and Essex freshman goalkeeper Kelsie Scanlon earned the shutout with four saves.
“We did not play our best game. It was a very physical game,” McClallen said.
The 1-2 Ravens will try to get back on track Saturday morning at Middlebury.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 7, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — The game started so well for Fair Haven that Slater fans had to have high hopes.
They eventually went up in smoke but this young and learning team can build of knowing they are capable of playing with a good team like Green Mountain for a long stretch.
Once the Chieftains threw their game into gear, they ran off to a 7-0 victory.
“We played out best 25 minutes of soccer (at the beginning of the game,” Fair Haven coach Tim Daylton said.
The 0-3 Slaters will try again against Vergennes on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Martinovich honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After helping guide the Castleton women’s volleyball team to a 2-0 record on the week, Spartan freshman Hailey Martinovich has been named the Little East Conference women’s volleyball Rookie of the Week.
Martinovich continued her hot start to her career in a pair of Castleton victories, as the rookie helped the Spartans extend their winning streak to three matches with wins over SUNY-Cobleskill and Nichols, teams the program has historically struggled against.
Martinovich racked up 22 kills and 23 digs playing all six rotation positions for the Spartans over two matches, starting the week with a 15-kill, 11 dig outing in the win over Cobleskill. She followed it up with seven kills and 12 digs in a win over Nichols on Saturday. In total on the week, Martinovich averaged 3.14 kills and 3.29 digs per set.
It all made for a complete weekend for the Martinovich family.
Her father Chad is the head football coach at the University of Rochester which edged Alfred State 28-27 with a late drive on Saturday.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Union College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.