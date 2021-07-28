ESSEX — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team had a clear goal at the start of the season.
“We’re hosting the finals of the state tournament and we hope to be there,” Rutland coach Mike Howe said in June.
Earning a bid in the Vermont state tournament due to its host status, Post 31 began its playoff journey Wednesday, 2-0 loss against Post 91 Essex at Essex High School.
Howe called upon ace Fraser Pierpont to face the potent Essex lineup that scored 139 runs in league games throughout the regular season.
Pierpont did a solid job of keeping Post 91 at bay. Essex grabbed single runs in the second and fourth, one scoring on an error and the second on a double. Pierpont went six innings and struck out four, allowing four hits and two walks.
“Fraser was typical Fraser. He put us in a good position to win,” Howe said.
Rutland’s offense struggled throughout the contest. Jonah Boyea had both of Post 31’s hits. Mount Mansfield product Ben Powell started for Post 91 and struck out 11, allowing a hit in six innings of work. Post 31 struck out 14 times as a whole.
“We didn’t put the bat on the ball tonight,” Howe said. “We had a lot of undisciplined at-bats.”
The tournament is double elimination, so No. 4 seed Rutland will be at Manchester Union Underground on Thursday at 5 p.m with the loser being eliminated and the winner moving on to Friday.
No. 2 seed Manchester lost its opening game against No. 3 Franklin County Post 1 6-5 on Wednesday at Dana Thompson Recreation Park.
Franklin jumped out to a 3-0, but Manchester battled back to take a 4-3 lead. Manchester added another run, before Post 1 grabbed the lead with three runs in the seventh and held on for the win.
Manchester swept the three regular season league matchups with Rutland.
“The first time we played them, we had a lead in the seventh inning,” Howe said. “If we can pitch like we did today and hit the ball, I like what we can do. They’re a good team, so it’s going to be a battle.”
With their wins, Essex and Franklin lock up a spot in the weekend portion of the tournament being held at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field beginning on Friday. Post 91 and Post 1 will play on Thursday at 5 p.m. to decide matchups for Friday.
In other Legion tournament action, No. 1 seed Brattleboro Post 5 beat the No. 4 seed Colchester Cannons 8-0 in a continuation of a game started on Tuesday. The No. 2 seed South Burlington Wildcats beat No. 3 seed White River Junction Post 84 8-7.
Brattleboro and South Burlington lock up spots in the weekend portion of the tournament and will play on Thursday in Dummerston to decide matchups for Friday.
White River Junction and Colchester play on Thursday in an elimination game.
GOLF
Junior Stroke Play
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour is holding its Stroke Play Championship on Thursday and Friday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
A pair of golfers who call the Middlebury course home are coming off Match Play championships last week and would love to add some more hardware to their summer collection.
Siblings Mia and Lucas Politano, both of Ralph Myhre, won the girls 15-18 and boys 10-14 Match Play titles respectively at Kwiniaska. Barton’s Jackson King and Lakeside’s Rylee Makay were the other two champions last week.
Both Politanos, along with their brother Thomas, are in the field this week, as is King.
Division I team state champions from CVU, Cameron Saia, Alex Leonard and Kyle Rexford, are competing. D-I boys medalist Austin Giroux, D-I girls medalist Kaylie Porter and D-II boys medalist Harrison Digangi are also in the field.
Opening round tee times for the Stroke Play Championship are:
9 a.m. hour: Bryce Bortnick, Ashton Tibbits, Ty Whyte, 9; Emerson Ayer, Zach Vincent, Evan Stratemeyer, 9:10; Austin Giroux, Jackson King, Riley Richards, 9:20; Garret Cameron, Liam Carlin, Cameron Saia, 9:30; Joseph Barwood, Kyle Rexford, William Eaton, 9:40; Benjamin Ruiter, Thomas Politano, Kosi Thurber, 9:50.
10 a.m. hour: Harrison Digangi, Alex Leonard, Charlie Davis, 10; Andrew Cramer, Grayson Davis, Bruce Johnson, 10:10; Lucas Politano, Evan Marchessault, Kyle Blanchard, 10:20; Mattie Serafin, Patrick Saxe, Brady Fallon, 10:40; Quinn Vincent, Aidan Slayton, Ronan Duffy, 10:50.
11 a.m. hour: Patrick Jack Bryan, Cooper Guerriere, Nolan Wilson, 11; Alexander Partilo, Rowan Turner, Cash Mosher, 11:10; Jack McDougall, Camden Ayer, Bubba Chamberlain, 11:20; Nora Wilson, Grace Marroquin, 11:30; Mia Politano, Kaylie Porter, Amy Lyon, 11:40; Teegan Duffy, Paige Oakes, Sage Bennett, 11:50.
12 p.m. hour: Jillian Miles, Sarah Beth Marroquin, Madison Mousley, 12.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU honored
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team was honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday, and rising senior Remy Brown was appointed to the NABC Honors Court for his individual academic performance.
Castleton has earned Team Academic Excellence recognition five times in the award’s nine-year history. To be recognized, a team must post a 3.0 cumulative grade point average among all players who competed during the 2020-21 season.
The Spartans were the only Little East Conference team to make the list. Castleton was joined by NVU-Lyndon as the only Vermont basketball programs to earn the Team Academic Excellence Award.
For an individual to be named to the NABC Honors Court, he must meet a high standard of academic criteria. Student-athletes must be academically a junior or senior and be on a varsity program; must have a GPA of 3.20 or higher; must have matriculated at least one full year at their current institution; and must be a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
Brown has appeared in 26 games for the Spartans over his career, averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from three-point range. In Brown’s lone game during the 2021 campaign, he scored 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting with three rebounds.
