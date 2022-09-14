The Rutland girls soccer team is in the win column after beating Essex 1-0 Wednesday night at Alumni Field.
Mattie Peters scored the game's lone goal with 16:05 to play in the second half. The goal came off a corner kick play where the ball was loose in the box and Peters was able to get her foot on it.
It was RHS's first goal of the season.
"Mattie had the composure with her back to the goal to settle it, turn, take another touch and hit it," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. "Set pieces are there for a reason and you hope you can capitalize on them."
Peters was injured last year, so it was extra special that she was the one to score the goal.
Emilia Sabataso made seven saves in the clean sheet win.
"Emilia coming out and clearing some balls is really important. She's growing each game," McClallen said.
Essex keeper Kelsie Scanlon had three saves.
Rutland (1-3) hosts Middlebury on Saturday at 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 3, Middlebury 0
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven found itself locked in a scoreless tie with Middlebury at halftime but after the break Elizabeth Love scored two goals and Lily Briggs another for the 3-0 victory.
The win hikes the Slaters' record to 3-0.
"We let them play their game and didn't plays ours in the first half," Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said.
Kate Hadwen earned the shutout.
"She was tested. She made one save that I thought she's never get. I never saw her jump so high to tip the ball over the bar," Perry said.
The Slaters host Woodstock on Friday evening.
"That will be another tough game," Perry said.
Stratton 9, Mill River 0
STRATTON MOUNTAIN — Mill River girls soccer coach Shawn Bendig said the Stratton Mountain team that whipped his Minutemen 9-0 on Wednesday was the most technically SMS team he had seen in his four seasons.
Bendig got strong performances from Ali Usher, Sierra Carey and Casey Tiftt.
The Minutemen host Fair haven on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 6, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven field hockey team earned its first win Wednesday afternoon, beating Springfield 6-1.
Jaylena Haley had two goals to lead the Slaters, while Alana Williams, Emilee Higgins, Vivian Ladabouche and Alexis Murray all scored once.
The Cosmos scored only one goal last season so they have already matched their total for 2021. Moira Rigney scored the goal that was set up by Marthe Fioska and Molly Tennis.
"It was a big deal," Cosmos coach Alex Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos face another stern test on Friday against Woodstock.
Fair Haven (1-2) is at rival Rutland on Friday at 4 p.m. Springfield (0-2) is at Woodstock on Friday,
Woodstock 5, Rutland 0
Woodstock showed why its is a sure-fire contender for the Division II state field hockey title on Wednesday by whipping Rutland 5-0.
CVU 4, BBA 1
MANCHESTER — CVU's Tess Everett scored on a penalty stroke and the Redhawks never looked back, beating Burr and Burton Academy 4-1.
Piper Morgan scored for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, Alex Faucher assisting.
BBA goalie Delana Underwood collected 10 saves.
"Our girls played with heart and grit. we were just a bit outmatched by an excellent CVU team," Burr and Burton coach Barb Miceli said.
"Bailey Gilliam played a super game at center back and set up our one goal by working the ball all the way."
BOYS SOCCER
SB 4, Rutland 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys soccer team fell to South Burlington 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Evan Richardson, Giovanni Stazi, Hammad Ali and Simon Cafiero had goals for the Wolves. Eli Rosi scored the lone goal for RHS.
Caden Lambert and Colin Rider both saw action in goal for Rutland.
RHS (0-3) hosts Colchester on Saturday at 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MAU runners sweep
BRANDON — Mount Anthony runners swept the individual honors with Ella Saccio winning the girls race and Thomas Scheetz the boys race, the meet was hosted by Otter Valley.
The girls top 10 — 1. Ella Saccio, Mt. Anthony, 26:32; 2. Eden White, 26:39; 3. Olivia Haley, Mill River, 28:17; 4. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley, 28:27; 5. Claire Zimpel, Mt. Anthony, 29:36; 6. Sophia Anismal, Mt. Anthony, 29:53; 7. Sara Loyzelle, Otter Valley, 30:14; 8. Debra Crawford, Mt. Anthony, 31:00; 9. Cara Rockwell, Mt. Anthony, 32:26; 10. Phoebe Bissel, Long Trail, 33:01.
The boys top 10 — 1. Thomas Scheetz, 20:40; 2. Finn Payne, Mt. Anthony, 22:07; 3. Luke Calvin, Otter Valley, 22:57; 4. Cosby Lux, 22:58; 5. Samuel Tock, 23:47; 6. Evan Rodd, 23:59; 7. Baker LaRock, Otter Valley, 24:13; 8. Conor Fiskov, Mill River, 26:10; 9. Lucas Jensen, Mill River, 26:12; 10. Miles Robbason, Long Trail, 26:43.
Slaters get there
THETFORD — Busing issues raise their head all over the place this fall sports season.
It was such for the Fair haven cross country team that coach Randy Shutter had to wind up taking his own car on Wednesday to Thetford and he could only transport four runners.
Ava Shull had a top-20 finish for the Slaters in a field of about 75 female runners and Nicolai Wood placed 51st in the boys race.
The Slaters head to Bellows Falls on Friday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 3, NE College 0
CASTLETON —The Castleton University women's soccer team got goals from three different players in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over New England College.
Rylee Pepin, Maggie McKearin and Alex Billings had the goals.
Pepin started the scoring by volleying in Lauren Fotter's cross at the top of the box.
It was the first collegiate goal for Proctor's McKearin.
Castleton raised its record to 2-4 and the Pilgrims fell to 0-5-1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
RPI 6, Castleton 2
TROY, N.Y. — Emily Harris scored twice for the Castleton University field hockey team but it was not nearly enough as the Spartans fell 6-2 to RPI.
RPI raised its record to 4-2 and the Spartans fell to 2-3.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Plattsburgh 7, CU 2
The Castleton University women's tennis team fell to Plattsburgh State 7-2 on Wednesday.
The Spartans earned a win at No. 1 doubles where Regina Marchese and Ginny Trevisan won their match 8-4 and No. 4 singles Trevisan won 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
CU fell to 1-3
