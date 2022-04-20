COLCHESTER — The Rutland softball team lost its opener on Wednesday on the road against Colchester but showed a lot of promise for the new season in the 3-1 loss.
Each team had only two hits and Rutland pitcher Alyssa Kennedy took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning.
The fifth frame is when the Lakers got all three of their runs.
Colchester freshman pitcher won with a complete game and she also doubled home a run in that fifth inning.
Rutland broke on top in the second inning when Tamara Sabotka walked and stole second and third on delayed steals. She scored on Alivia Morris' infield single to deep shortstop.
Rutland coach Dick Wright was happy with his defense, particularly in the outfield. Center fielder Kayla Stevens and left fielder Katelyn Velde each had two outstanding catches.
BASEBALL
Colchester 11, Rutland 1
COLCHESTER — Rutland lost its baseball opener to Colchester via the mercy rule on Wednesday, 11-1.
Rutland had an injury that necessitated coach Geoff Bloomer moving people out of position and the Raiders never recovered.
"Everyone showed a lot of perseverance," Bloomer said.
Tyler Weatherhogg had two base hits and scored the Raiders' run.
Woodstock 13, MSJ 12
WOODSTOCK — Mount St. Joseph battled back in its baseball opener against Woodstock, scoring eight runs in the sixth inning but still felt short, losing 13-12 to the Wasps.
MSJ's big inning was highlighted by a grand slam home run by Matt Greeno.
"T.J. Euber had a sacrifice bunt in that inning that really got us going," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
Euber also had two hits.
Freshman David Franzoni had his first varsity hit and pitched his first varsity inning for the Mounties.
Kyle McGuiness absorbed the loss for the Mounties.
The Mounties will hope to break into the win column when they travel to Mill River on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.
Mt. Abe 8, Fair Haven 6
BRISTOL — Fair Haven dug itself a 7-0 hole and battled back but fell to Mount Abraham 8-6 in Wednesday's baseball game.
Ethan Kelley started on the mound for Fair Haven and went four innings.
An encouraging sign for Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese was the pitching of Carson Babbie. He worked the final three innings and only gave up one hit.
The Fair Haven bats started to come alive when Sawyer Ramey, Kelley and Matt Heibler banged out three straight hits.
The biggest piece of Fair haven's offense was a three-run double by Heibler in the sixth.
The Slaters fall to 2-1 and travel to rival Otter Valley on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Abe 16, Fair Haven 4
BRISTOL — Fair Haven suffered a mercy-rule loss to Mount Abraham but coach Bill Jones felt his Slaters played better than in the previous game, taking a step against the Eagles.
Tori Raymond started for the Slaters in the circle and was relieved by Ashley Carvey.
Carvey wielded the big bat for the Slaters, going 3-for-4.
"I am pretty happy even though we were mercy ruled. We played a little better toady," Jones said.
Springfield 11, OV 9
BRANDON — Springfield's Izzy Belisle pitched the complete-game victory as the Cosmos marred Otter Valley's season opener at Candon Field by winning 11-9.
Riley Keith started and Mackenzie McKay also pitched for the Otters.
Keith went 4-for-4 and her cousin Alice Keith and Sidney Gallo each reached base all four times.
ULTIMATE
L&G 14, Mill River 8
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River played the first Ultimate event in program history and coach Emma Weatherhogg saw that as a victory in itself.
"It was our first varsity game ever. It was a good experience for them to see what a game is like on all different levels," Weatherhogg said.
The Minutemen lost to Leland & Gray 14-8 but you have to start somewhere and the program has now officially been launched.
Elliott Mason layed out for a nice catch and Malori Carlson scored a couple of goals for the Minutemen.
"She is a fighter," Weatherhogg said.
Tyler Corey was another standout for Mill River.
The Minutemen were down 8-2 at the half and then began putting things together.
They figure to get a stern test on Tuesday when they travel to Manchester to duel an outstanding Burr and Burton team.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd 6, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Middlebury College baseball team is working on one of their better seasons in recent memory and hiked its record to 16-7 on Wednesday with a 6-0 victory over Castleton University.
Beau Root had a big day in the leadoff spot for the Panthers, going 4-for-5 with two stolen bases.
The Spartans fell yo 6-16-1.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Plymouth 10, CU 7
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team led deep into the fourth quarter, but a late comeback by Plymouth State saw the Spartans on the wrong end of a 10-7 final score in Little East Conference action at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Chris LaBonte led the Spartan attack with a hat trick, pushing his season count to a team-leading 22 goals. He also led the team with six ground balls.
Cam Frankenhoff added two goals and an assist for three points, while Hunter Sarro had a goal and an assist. Colter McComas also found the back of the net, while Dawson Nalette and Griffin Weller added assists.
Chris Wilk stopped 14 shots in the contest for Castleton in goal.
COMMUNITY SPORTS
Killington Resort
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced it will open its Bike Park, 18-hole Golf Course and Adventure Center on Saturday, May 28.
The golf course will be open daily from May 28 to Oct. 10 and there are new all-electric golf carts this season.
The bike park will open Saturday, May 28, with service from the Snowshed Express Quad, open Fridays through Sundays early season, in addition to Memorial Day.
Daily operations are slated to begin June 10 with Snowshed and Ramshead lifts spinning.
K-1 Express Gondola is scheduled to spin Thursday-Monday for mountain biking and scenic gondola rides beginning June 23.
Adult and Youth Mountain Bike Camps are available June through October.
The adventure center will open Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 28 to June 19 and Thursday through Monday beginning June 23.
