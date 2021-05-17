The Rutland girls tennis team continued its dominance with a 7-0 sweep of Mount Anthony Monday afternoon at Whites Park.
At No. 1 singles, the Ravens’ Olivia Shipley won 6-3, 6-3 against MAU’s Lexi Gerow. Eva Menconi won 6-4, 6-1 against Abby Farnum at No. 2 singles and Olivia Andrews won 6-1, 6-1 against Elise Fischer at No. 3 singles.
Anna Gallipo and Bethany Solari won by forfeit for Rutland at No. 4 and 5 singles.
In doubles action, Rutland’s EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won 6-1, 6-2 against Leah Smith and Maple Vanoiolen at No. 1 doubles and Emma Barclay and Caroline McCormack beat Sophia Anisman and Claire Zimpfer 6-1, 6-4.
Rutland (10-1) hosts Woodstock on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 7, MSJ 0
WOODSTOCK — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team lost 7-0 to Woodstock Monday afternoon, but played competitively.
Sophia Hussak lost 6-3, 6-1 to Hannah Watson at No. 1 singles.
“There were some really long rallies and good points,” said MSJ coach Gary Thompson.
Newer Mounties tennis players Savannah Perry and Ashley Blot lost in straight sets, but played well.
MSJ’s No. 2 doubles team of Sienna Diezel and Christelle Poteau lost 6-4, 6-0 to Ava Dodson and Taylor Crompton, but even in the second set, there were some close games.
The Mounties (0-8) are at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
BASEBALL
MSJ 16, Mill River 2
Mount St. Joseph pitcher Cole Blanchard had 11 stikeouts and gave up just three hits in a 16-2 win against Mill River in five innings on Monday at St. Peter’s Field.
MSJ’s bats did a lot of damage in the first two innings to take control of the game.
“We came out agressive and our bats were working early,” said Mounties coach Mike Callahan.
Chance Passmore went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Dom Valente and Chase Wiegers both had two RBIs.
MSJ (2-5) is at Rivendell on Thursday.
Proctor 17, Woodstock 3
WOODSTOCK — The Proctor baseball team’s bats were hot in a 17-3 win against Woodstock in six innings on Monday.
The Phantoms effectively put the game of reach with a seven-run fifth inning.
Cam Richardson pitched all six innings for Proctor, giving up three runs in the first and shutting the Wasps out the rest of the way.
Jacob Patch had four runs batted in for Proctor. Richardson went 3-for-3, Bryson Bourn went 2-for-3, Lucas Merrill went 2-for-2.
“This was a good win for us because it picks up a lot (index) points,” said Proctor coach Jeff Patch.
Proctor (5-4) is at rival Arlington on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Fair Haven 12, Hartford 0
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven won its third game in its last four tries, besting Hartford 12-0 in five innings on Monday.
Zoey Cole went the whole way in the circle and struck out six.
Paityn DeLong had four RBIs to lead the Slaters. Ashley Carvey and Elizabeth Munger had key hits for Fair Haven as well.
The Slaters (4-4) host Burr and Burton on Wednesday.
Green Mountain 15, BBA 3
CHESTER — Green Mountain grabbed a 15-3 win in five innings against Burr and Burton Monday afternoon.
“We struggled with their pitching, but we made it work,” said GM coach Matt Wilson.
Alex Hutchins went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Abby Williams hit her first career varsity home run and Chloe Ayer went 2-for-3 with a double. Kim Cummings had five steals for the Chieftains, including her second theft of home this year.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched all five innings for GM and struck out three, giving up five hits.
Hailey Pierce was great defensively at catcher with two pick-offs.
Green Mountain (7-4) is scheduled to host Woodstock on Saturday, but there’s a chance the game is moved to earlier in the week.
Proctor 15, Twin Valley 3
WILMINGTON — Proctor’s 15-3 victory over Twin Valley was a big one in Monday softball action, by and large, because Jenna Davine went the distance and did not walk a single batter.
Proctor has an outstanding defense and coach Abby Bennett knows the formula for success is making the other team put the ball in play without the benefit of free passes.
The win hikes the Phantoms’ record to 5-3.
Sydney Wood and Hope Kelley had two hits apiece and Laci French added a triple. Isabel Greb gad a three-run double.
The Phantoms are on the road Saturday to play Thetford.
BOYS LACROSSE
MAU 6, Rutland 3
BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys lacrosse team dropped its second game in a row, falling to Mount Anthony 6-3 at Vets Home Field Monday afternoon.
“MAU outworked us and they earned the win,” said Rutland coach Sean Miller.
Matt Magro had two goals and Joe Anderson had a goal and two assists for the Ravens.
Jarrett Kelley and Jack Coughlin played well defensively for Rutland.
The Ravens (4-6) are at South Burlington on Wednesday.
BBA 22, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — Division I Burr and Burton flexed its muscles with a 22-1 win against Otter Valley on Monday at Markowski Field.
BBA moved to 9-2, while Otter Valley dropped to 1-7. The Otters host Hartford on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 4, MAU 2
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys tennis bested rival Mount Anthony 4-2 Monday afternoon.
BBA’s Nick O’Donnell, Cristo Buckley, Lucas Arrington and Tucker Swim had singles wins. MAU’s Peter McKenna had the Patriots’ lone singles win.
Jordan Conner and Rowen Thompson had a No. 1 doubles win for MAU and both teams forfeited at No. 2 doubles.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cards in Final 4
SALEM, Va. — Rutland’s Alyssa Sabotka and her St. John Fisher College teammates have made it the NCAA Division III Final Four in women’s lacrosse.
The Cardinals will meet 9-0 Tufts on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the first semifinal game and Denison clashes with Salisbury at 5 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The winners clash on Sunday at 5 p.m. for the national championship.
All games are at Kerr Stadium.
Sabotka has started all 19 games for SJF. She has 23 goals and five assists.
