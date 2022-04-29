COLCHESTER — The Rutland boys lacrosse team couldn't climb out of an early hole and fell to Colchester 14-10 Friday afternoon.
The Lakers jumped out to a 10-1 lead at the halftime, but the Raiders battled back to make it a game.
"We cleaned up our passing a lot in the second half," said Rutland coach Ben Burton.
Matt Magro had a big day offensively for the Raiders scoring seven goals.
Burton noted how well goalie Jarrett Kelley played for Rutland facing a heavy load of shots from Colchester.
The Raiders (3-4) host rival Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
ULTIMATE
Mill River 11, LTS 6
DORSET — Wind was a factor in Friday's Ultimate game between Mill River and Long Trail with the Minutemen pulling out an 11-6 win.
"Whoever was going up wind was scoring," said Minutemen coach Emma Weatherhogg.
Connor Lopiccolo and Tyler Corey led Mill River in the win. Corey scored four points, while Lopiccolo scored three. Both guys were were strong defensively as well.
"Overall, we had great team defense," Weatherhogg said. "Our zone defense was confusing them."
Mill River (1-2) hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Fenn Relays
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland track and field team competed in the Fenn Relays hosted by Brattleboro on Friday afternoon.
The Raiders girls 75m hurdles team of Izzy Crossman, Deirdre Lillie, Emily Wigmore and Jillian Perry took first place with a time of 1 minute, 19.77 seconds.
The RHS girls 4x800 relay team of Helen Culpo, Evangeline Taylor, Ava Rosi and Erin Geisler took first in 11:08.34.
The Rutland girls distance medley team of Culpo, Makenna Hubert, Taylor and Geisler was first in 14:24.77.
The girls 4x100 team of Crossman, Wigmore, Perry and Hubert was third in 1:01.45 and the 4x200 team of Crossman, Lillie, Perry and Wigmore was third in 2:10.14.
The Rutland boys 4x800 relay team of Karver Butler, Owen Dube-Johnson, Brady Geisler and Sam Kay took first in 9:32.47. That group of four also won the distance medley in 11:32.70.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams were both third. In the 4x100, Slade Postemski, Hank Potter, Tyler Messer and Abed Alawi finished in 51.47 seconds and that same group finished the 4x200 in 1:50.96.
Rutland was fourth in the boys sprint medley with Postemski, Potter, Alawi and Josh Kay finishing in 4:50.23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.