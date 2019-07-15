GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Rutland Post 31 dropped its non-league doubleheader to Granville Post 323 on Monday evening, 3-1, but now everything gets a bit more serious.
Post 31 gets back to the important business of Southern Division play on Tuesday evening with Brattleboro Post 5 at Rutland's St. Peter's Field for a 5:30 p.m. contest pitting two of the top teams in the league against one another.
Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni has said he will give the ball to his ace Adam Newton for Tuesday's game.
Alex Cornelius got the start against Granville. He went four innings and took the loss. Ben Simpson and Griff Briggs pitched an inning apiece for Rutland.
Post 31 managed only four hits and Ethan Coarse had two of them including a double. Reece de Castro and Cole Blanchard had the other hits for Rutland.
