BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls lacrosse team keeps rolling early in the season.
The Ravens improved to a perfect 4-0, besting rival Brattleboro 13-4 on the road.
Rutland led 8-1 at the half and were up 13-2 late, before the Colonels scored the last two goals.
Kendra Sabotka led the Ravens with five goals. Loretta Cooley and Kathryn Moore had two goals. Makieya Hendrickson, Karsyn Bellomo, Jenna Sunderland and Alexis Patterson all scored once.
Mary Sutton, Mia Marsh, Luci Horrocks, Rylee Plante and Lauren Solimano were standouts defensively.
“The weather wasn’t ideal but the girls stuck it out and played well,” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
Rutland and Burr and Burton are the lone undefeated teams left in Division I. The Ravens have a tough test on Saturday, playing CVU in Hinesburg.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
A handful of local sports games were postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday.
The Otter Valley baseball home game against Green Mountain was postponed to May 3 at 4:30 p.m. The Otters softball game at Springfield was moved to May 15 at 2 p.m.
The Fair Haven softball game at Hartford and Slater baseball game hosting Rutland was pushed back to Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Games that were postponed that didn’t have a makeup date available were Springfield at Bellows Falls baseball, White River Valley baseball and softball at Mill River, West Rutland at Blue Mountain baseball and Twin Valley at Mount St. Joseph softball.
TRACK & FIELD
GM, MRU compete
WINDSOR — The Mill River and Green Mountain track and field teams were in action on Wednesday, competing with Windsor and Hartford.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Green Mountain’s Kyra Burbela was second with a time of 15.27 seconds. Teammate Lindsey Alexander was fourth and Mill River’s Leah Majorelle was sixth.
In the 200, the Chieftains’ Ava Anderson was second with a time of 33.75 seconds. Teammate Karen Vargas just missed out on the top five in sixth.
Majorelle was second in the girls 400, finishing in 1:13.02. Teammate Hazel Cornwell was seventh. Cornwell won the shot put with a toss of 19 feet, eight inches and Majorelle was first in discus with a throw of 50 feet, 1 inch. Cornwell was second in the discus.
The Green Mountain 4x200 relay team of Burbela, Vargas, Violet Haight and Sophia Cherubini finished first and the 4x100 team of Haight, Alexander, Anderson and Cherubini was second.
Burbela was second in the high jump, Cherubini was third and Vargas was fourth.
On the boys side, Green Mountain’s Skyler Buchika was second in the 100 and the Minutemen’s Connor Filskov was fourth. Buchika was third in the 200 and Filskov was fifth. GM’s Caden Spittle just missed out on the top five in sixth.
Liam Wright Schroeder was the top Chieftain finisher in the 400 in third.
Filskov was second in the 800 with a time of 3:06.14, while Wright Schroeder was third.
In the 4x100 relay, GM’s Buchika, Spittle, Aden Conley and Gavin Harkins finished second.
In shot put, the Chieftains’ Wyatt Koch was second with a throw of 27 feet, 8.5 inches. In the long jump, Elijah Tyrrell was fifth. Koch was third and Hunter Gerley was fourth in the discus.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM 16, Albany 14
BURLINGTON — Thomas McConvey powered a relentless University of Vermont offensive attack with a career-high four goals to lead Vermont (6-4, 6-2 AE) to 16-14 victory over No. 17 UAlbany (7-4, 5-3 AE) on Wednesday night at Virtue Field.
With the win, the Catamounts also clinch a spot in next week’s America East tournament for the third straight season.
The Catamounts jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by Brock Haley. The sophomore logged his unassisted goals before the 10-minute mark in the first quarter.
Vermont closed out the opening frame with a 5-3 lead, thanks to goals from McConvey, Sal Iaria and Michael McCormack.
McConvey quickly converted in the second quarter, registering his 23rd goal of the season just 56 seconds into the frame.
UAlbany’s Graydon Hogg netted his second goal of the game minutes later, but Griffin Fenech scored for the Cats to retake a three-goal lead. The Great Danes closed out the first half with three consecutive goals to tie the game.
Vermont came out of the break on attack, outscoring UAlbany 6-2 in the third quarter. Iaria and David Closterman scored in the first three minutes of the quarter.
McConvey netted his third of the night to spark four straight goals for the Catamounts, which was capped off by Closterman’s second of the frame. UAlbany ended the UVM run with Logan Tucker’s man-up goal in the final seconds of the quarter.
Trailing 13-9 with 15 minutes to play, Corey Yunker cut the Great Danes’ deficit with 13:13 to go.
McConvey and Liam Limoges responded to give Vermont a five-goal lead – its largest of the game – with 10:46 left in regulation. Kyle Casey added a pair of goals for UAlbany, but Limoges’ third of the game, put the game out of reach with 1:19 remaining.
Vermont hosts Stony Brook on Saturday at noon. It will be Senior Day for the Catamounts.
