Following another Division I state semifinal appearance, the Rutland girls lacrosse team had a handful of players earn All-State selections.
Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka, Olivia Calvin and Jenna Sunderland were named to the All-State first team by the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Makieya Hendrickson, Mary Sutton and Karsyn Bellomo were second team selections.
Mia Marsh, Luci Horrocks and Alexis Patterson were honorable mentions.
LEGION BASEBALL
Standings
Bennington had a half-game lead over Manchester in the Southern Division standing in American legion baseball and South Burlington was sitting atop the Northern Division heading into Thursday’s games.
Southern Division — Bennington 3-1, Manchester 2-1, Lakes Region 1-1, Rutland 1-1, Bellows Falls 0-0, White River Post 84 0-1, Brattleboro 0-2.
Northern Division — South Burlington 5-2, Franklin County 3-1, Post 91 of Essex 2-2, SD Ireland 2-2, Barre 1-2, Montpelier 2-4, Colchester Cannons 0-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gallagher honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Following a stellar freshman campaign in the circle, Katie Gallagher of the Castleton University softball program was named to the Little East Conference’s All-Rookie Team.
Gallagher ranked first among all LEC freshmen and top-five overall with an impressive 2.90 earned run average. She tallied five victories, one of which came as the Spartans upended third-ranked Eastern Connecticut State. Pitching against the then-unbeaten Warriors, she dealt five strong innings as Castleton defended its lead and secured the victory.
The Waxhaw, North Carolina native earned her first collegiate win with three scoreless, hitless innings against Keene State to help the Spartans achieve a 5-0 start for the second consecutive season. In addition to her five wins, Gallagher also picked up a pair of saves.
Racking up the honors, Gallagher was named LEC Pitcher of the Week twice, Rookie of the Week once and landed Second Team All-Conference honors following the completion of the season.
GOLF
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — The American Junior Golf Association’s Killington Junior Golf Championship wrapped up on Thursday at Green Mountain National Golf Course.
Rochester, New York’s Philip Minnehan and San Diego, California’s William Ma tied at the top of the boys leaderboard at 2-over across the 54-hole tournament.
Aaron Zhang, Songge Jiang and Derek Gutierrez rounded out the top five finishers.
Rutland’s Sebastian Pell finished 41st and Kyle Blanchard finished 48th.
Calabasas, California’s Charissa Shang and Toronto, Canada’s Vanessa Borovilos tied atop the girls leaderboard at 1-over, outpacing third-place finisher Bridget O’Keefe by four strokes.
There was a three-way tie for fourth between Charlene Chung, Bridget Ma and Victoria Kim.
Vermont Am qualifying
ST. GEORGE — The final men’s Vermont Amateur qualifying event took place on Thursday at Rocky Ridge Golf Club with 25 golfers locking up their spot in the tournament.
Newport Country Club’s Tyler Smith was Thursday’s medalist shooting a 2-over 74.
The field of 103 golfers is set for the tournament, which is scheduled for July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club.
USL SOCCER
Black Rock 0, W. Mass 0
MANCHESTER — Black Rock FC and the Western Mass Pioneers played to a scoreless tie Wednesday night at Applejack Stadium.
Black Rock keeper Alexander Vidizzoni and Pioneers keeper Blake Mullen made two saves apiece.
Western Mass outshot Black Rock 10-3.
Black Rock FC (3-4-1) is at FC Malaga City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
