BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls tennis team had to battle on Monday, edging Mount Anthony 4-3.
That hikes the Raiders' record to 7-1 heading into Thursday's match against city rival Mount St. Joseph.
Olivia Shipley and Elizabeth Franzoni earned the singles wins for Rutland, Shipley winning at No. 1 singles and Elizabeth Franzoni in the No. 4 spot.
The Raiders swept the doubles matches. Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer combined efforts for a win at No. 1 singles and Jayla Eugair and Arikka Patorti got the job done in No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Hartford 11, Fair Haven 10
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair haven softball team spotted Hartford a six-run lead in the first but battled back to tie the score 10-10 in the fifth.
The comeback was for naught as the Hurricanes scored another run to leave town with an 11-10 victory.
Elizabeth Munger led Fair haven's attack with two hits including a double.
Fair Haven (2-6) hosts Windsor on Thursday.
Proctor 22, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — Those Phantoms just keep rolling. The Proctor softball team rans it record to 7-0 on Monday with a 22-1, five-inning win over Woodstock.
Cadence Goodwin pitched the complete game for the Phantoms, firing a one-hitter and striking out 11. She also had a double.
Rhi Lubaszewski had two hits with a home run and Laci French added two hits.
Deana Ouellette and Aleea Richardson had their first varsity base hits for the Phantoms.
Proctor will put its perfect record on the line on Wednesday at Leland & Gray.
Springfield 25, Windsor 3
WINDSOR — The Springfield softball team dominated against Windsor on Monday, winning 25-3 in five innings.
Izzy Belisle pitched three innings for the Cosmos, before Jill Muther came on for the last two.
Springfield had many hitting stars, among them Belisle, Muther and Ari Cioffi, who all had a double.
Springfield (5-6) host Rutland on Thursday under the lights of Bill Robinson Field.
BOYS LACROSSE
Fairfax 12, OV 11
FAIRFAX — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team was edged 12-11 by BFA-Fairfax Monday afternoon.
"It was a back and forth game. Both teams had their runs," said Otters coach Matt Clark.
Hayden Bernhardt had a monster game in the losing effort, scoring seven goals and adding two assists. Evan Thomas had two goals and an assist, while Kieran Williams had three helpers.
Ben Marks played a big role for OV in the faceoff X.
Otter Valley (1-6) hosts Mount Abraham in The Begadwe Trophy game on Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
NU hosting
INDIANAPOLIS – The 2022 NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening and announced that the Norwich University men’s lacrosse team will be hosting a first-round matchup against Maine Maritime on Wednesday at 4 p.m..
This is the first time the Norwich men’s lacrosse team has hosted a NCAA Tournament game on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
The winner of the Cadets-Mariners first round matchup will travel to Medford, Massachusetts to face the host of the pod, Tufts on Saturday, May 14. Rounding out the pod are St. John Fisher and Catholic who will play their first matchup against each other on Saturday.
Norwich, 18-1, is the GNAC champion and and 10-0 in the league.
