MANCHESTER — The Rutland golf team opened the season in style, winning their match at Manchester Country Club Thursday afternoon.
The RHS boys' top four golfers combined for 158 strokes to win the event by 30 over host Burr and Burton Academy.
Junior Sebastian Pell paced the Rutland golf team and earned medalist honors, shooting a 37. Also competing for Rutland was Kyle Blanchard (38), Sam Arnold (40), Oliver Graves (43) and Hudson Branchaud (45).
Noah Rourke led BBA, shooting a 41 to take fourth overall, behind Pell, Blanchard and Arnold.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ, FH ppd.
FAIR HAVEN — The MSJ and Fair Haven boys soccer teams got through 30 minutes of action before the game was called off due to weather. The game will be postponed at a later date to be announced.
Hartford, OV ppd.
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team's home game against Hartford was postponed on Thursday due to heat.
The game will be made up on Monday, Sept. 25.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV, Rutland ppd.
The Rutland field hockey team's home game against Otter Valley was postponed on Thursday due to heat.
FOOTBALL
Hartford 27, BF 7
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford quarterback Brayden Trombley had two touchdowns in the first half that allowed the Hurricanes to build a 27-7 lead by halftime but the game would not move on from there due to lightning.
The decision was made to call it an official game.
Quarterback Eli Allbee had the touchdown for Bellows Falls.
Hartford (2-0) hosts BFA-St. Albans next Friday. Bellows Falls (1-1) is at Mount Mansfield next Sunday.
Essex 7, Seawolves 0
(Suspended)
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Thursday night's football game between Essex and the Seawolves was derailed by weather with Essex leading 7-0.
It will be resumed on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be completed on Sunday at 1 p.m.