BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys tennis team wrapped up the regular season on a high note, beating rival Mount Anthony 5-2 Monday afternoon.
The Raiders (5-5) dropped the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, but won the rest of the five matches.
The most competitive of the matches Rutland won was No. 2 doubles where Tom Goldberg and Brian Kapusta beat Kyler Cross and Jackson Paquin 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Rutland picked up comfortable wins at No. 3 singles from Eli Rosi, No. 4 from Robin Rushing, No. 5 from Ben Cerreta and No. 1 doubles from Sebastian Pell and Tanner Ciufu.
The two Rutland losses were hard fought. MAU's Asa Kobik won the No. 1 singles match 3-6, 7-6, 10-5 against Zach Nelson and the Patriots' Juan Patrico won No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-7, 10-4 against Graham Seidner.
Playoff seeding comes out on Monday, May 30.
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 9, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — Alex Patch threw a complete game two-hitter in a 9-1 Fair Haven baseball win against Woodstock under the lights on Monday.
Patch allowed just the one unearned run and struck out 11.
Joe Buxton and Kyle James both had RBI doubles with two hits. Wyatt Cusanelli also had a pair of base knocks.
Fair Haven scored four runs in the sixth inning, helping to break the game open.
The Slaters (6-8) are at Windsor on Thursday.
Green Mt 17, L&G 5
(5 Innings)
TOWNSHEND — Wyatt Rose was the winning pitcher and also had a double and three RBIs in Monday's 17-5 victory over Leland & Gray.
But he had plenty of other offensive support. Tanner Swisher had two hits with a double, Reid Hryckiewicz added two hits and three RBIs and Otter Lichtensteiger contributed a home run and two RBIs.
"They don't have a fence there, but it was a shot," Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said of Lichtensteiger's roundtripper.
The win hiked the Chieftains' record to 10-3.
SOFTBALL
Fair Haven 16, Mill River 2
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven softball team put away a 16-2 run-rule win against Mill River with a five-run fourth inning Monday afternoon.
Kate Hadwen was great with the bat in her hands, going 3-for-4, while Jaylena Haley went 2-for-3 with a double and triple.
Tori Raymond pitched four innings and struck out one for the Slaters and also had a hit at the plate. Ashley Carvey finished off the win in the fifth.
Fair Haven (5-8) is at Windsor on Thursday. Mill River (2-9) has a doubleheader at Poultney the same day.
Springfield 15, BBA 1
(5 Innings)
SPRINGFIELD — Izzy Belisle was as sharp as could be in the circle for Springfield. She struck out 10 against only two walks in a game abbreviated by the mercy rule.
If that was not enough, Belisle also had two doubles.
She had plenty of other offensive support.
"We really had the bats going tonight," Springfield coach Tim Considine said.
Malia Findley was a big part of that offense with a triple and home run. Macie Stagner added a homer, Lexi Tewksbury had two hits and MacKenzie Sidler contributed three hits with a triple.
The Cosmos are 6-8 going into Wednesday night's game against Proctor under the lights of Bill Robinson Field.
GM 15, L&G 0
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain softball team pulled away for a 15-0 win in six innings against Leland & Gray on Monday.
The Chieftains were up 3-0 through five, but broke the game wide open with a 12-run sixth inning.
Abby Williams went 4-for-5 with a home run for Green Mountain, while Brie Howe-Lynch had three hits.
Mary Sanderson went 2-for-2 for the Rebels and Hannah Landers was 1-for-3 with her outs being hard-hit balls.
ULTIMATE
L&G 15, Mill River 7
NORTH CLARENDON — Leland & Gray marred Mill River's Senior Day celebration in Ultimate by beating the Minutemen 15-7.
Mill River trailed 8-1 at halftime but then showed some spunk by battling back in the second half, something that pleased coach Emma Weatherhogg.
The four MRUHS seniors — Tyler Corey, Malori Carlson, Connor Lopiccolo and Eliot Mason — were honored.
"We tried to have more energy and be more positive than in our last match (a loss to Burr and Burton)," Weatherhogg said.
She saw of that energy and positivity in the second half.
Miguel Livy and Michah Patton had strong games for the Minutemen and shouldered some of the scoring load.
"They have a real good connection," Weatherhogg said.
Carlson had a highlight-reel play when she went horizontal in the end zone to make a catch.
Mike Wierzbicki also had a solid game flr Mill River.
The Minutemen will take a 4-4 record into their final regular season game on Thursday against Burr and Burton under the lights of Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
