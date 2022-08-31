MANCHESTER — The Rutland and Mill River golf teams opened up the 2022 season with a match at The Golf Club at Equinox Wednesday afternoon.
Rutland was paced by sophomore Sebastian Pell and freshman Kyle Blanchard, who both shot 42 in the nine-hole event. Jacobb Downs shot 45, while Hudson Branchaud and Aidan Farrell had a 49.
RHS finished second as a team at 178 between its top four golfers. Host Burr and Burton Academy took the team win at 167. All of their golfers shot 45 or under. BBA's Angus Bellingham was the medalist, shooting 39.
Mill River freshman Mattie Serafin had a strong showing in his first high school match, shooting 42.
Mason Crosier led Mount Anthony at 49 and Kasey Dickie led Arlington at 53.
MEN'S SOCCER
Quinnipiac 2, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — Two goals by Brage Aasen were the difference Tuesday night as Quinnipiac defeated Vermont, 2-0, in men’s college soccer action at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts controlled the early play, outshooting the Bobcats 5-1 through the opening 30 minutes. Ýmir Már Geirsson led the early attack with three shots.
Aasen struck first in the 33rd minute when Alex Holle played the ball ahead to Aasen, who evaded one defender with a step-over move. The senior then blasted a shot into the lower-right corner of the net off his left foot to give his team an early edge.
The Quinnipiac forward added his second tally in the 36th minute, giving the Bobcats a 2-0 advantage before the break. David Bercedo earned possession and dribbled toward the top of the box to buy extra time. Bercedo then found Aasen, who unleashed a one-timer into the back of the net. Aasen now has 51 career points (19 goals, 13 assists) over 44 career games as a Bobcat.
Vermont turned up the pressure in the second half, rattling off several early shots on goal to test Quinnipiac goalkeeper Matthew Pisani (six saves). The Catamounts directed five shots on goal in the second frame but were unable to find the back of the net.
UVM finished the game with 20 shots and held Quinnipiac to just five shots. The Catamounts totaled 13 of their shots in the second half.
Mujtaba Mirhasan led the Vermont attack with five shots, including one on goal.Nate Silveira made one save in goal for the Catamounts. Quinnipiac goalie Matthew Pisani made six saves as the Bobcats defense earned its first clean sheet of the 2022 campaign.
The Bobcats are now 2-2-1 against Vermont since 2000. The victory is Quinnipiac’s first in Burlington during that span.
Vermont (1-1) will host Syracuse at 7 p.m. Friday. Quinnipiac (1-1) will host Hartford at 4 p.m. Saturday.
