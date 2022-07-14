BENNINGTON — An early lead proved beneficial for the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team, picking up a 5-4 road win against Bennington Post 13 on Thursday.
Rutland jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, before Bennington responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Post 31 got a key insurance run in the top of the third inning and held off Bennington, outside of a sixth-inning tally.
Chase de Castro had two of Rutland's five hits and Jonah Boyea drove in two of Post 31's runs.
Rutland got 1 1/3 innings from de Castro on the mound, but Andy McEnerny did much of the heavy lifting, going four innings in relief. Anders Lowkes finished out the game.
Rutland (6-8) hosts Manchester Union Underground on Saturday for a doubleheader at St. Peter's Field.
SWIMMING
Rutland at UVAC
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Rutland swim team was back in the pool on Wednesday, competing against Upper Valley Aquatic Center, Quechee and Brattleboro at UVAC.
The Rutland girls finished third with 134 points and the boys were also third with 103 points. Both teams were trailing winner Brattleboro and second-place UVAC.
Griffin Taylor had a big day for Rutland, winning four individual races in the boys 13-14 age group. Taylor had a pair of close wins, taking the 50-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle by two seconds or less. He won the 100 free and 50 butterfly as well.
Rutland's Brogan Moran earned a win in the boys 11-12 50 breast, finishing in 50.87 seconds.
Rutland grabbed some uncontested wins in the girls 15-16 division. Maya Traska won the 50 backstroke, 100 back and 50 fly, while Emma Wiegers took the 50 and 100 breast.
Rutland had top-three individual finishes from Jill Sweet (3rd, 50 free), Francis Cotter (2nd, 25 breast), Rory Moran (3rd, 50 free; 3rd 50 breast), Larissa Syvertson (3rd, 100 free), Anna Souza (3rd, 50 back), Emma Stanley (2nd, 100 breast), Wiegers (2nd, 50 free; 2nd, 100 free), Traska (3rd, 50 free), Marcus St. Peter (3rd, 50 free; 3rd, 25 back), Caleb Sinclair (2nd, 50 free; 2nd, 25 back), Brogan Moran (3rd, 50 free; 3rd, 50 back; 3rd, 50 fly) and Owen Cosgrove (3rd, 100 free; 3rd 50 fly).
Rutland was second in the mixed 9-12 200 medley relay with the team of Kristin Sweet, Elsa McCloy, Prudence Cotter and Jordis Finch.
They were third in a handful of relays: mixed 10-and-under 100 free relay with the team of Jill Sweet, St. Peter, Landon Bushee and Hazel Mabey, mixed 9-12 200 free relay with the team of Kristin Seet, Rory Moran, Brogan Moran and Syvertson, mixed 13-and-over 200 free relay with the team of Taylor, Traska, Wiegers and Owen Cosgrove, mixed 13-and-over 200 medley relay with the team of Traska, Wiegers, Taylor and Souza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.