SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team has to wait to begin its playoff journey.
The No. 4 seed Rutland was slated to play No. 1 Post 91 Essex on Tuesday in the opening round of the double-elimination state tournament, but the game was postponed due to weather.
The game will be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m., meaning Rutland will now play its second game of the tournament on Thursday.
Post 31 was 3-14 in the regular season, while Post 91 was 14-4.
The three other opening round games were postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday as well. Manchester-Franklin County and South Burlington-White River Junction were completely postponed, while Brattleboro-Colchester was suspended early in the game.
SHRINE BOWL
Ticketing and parking
For the first time ever, the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be selling advance tickets and parking passes through an online system.
Ticket sales benefit Shrine Children’s Charities.Following the purchase of tickets and parking passes, fans will receive an email with a code that should be printed or saved on their mobile device.
Tickets and parking passes will remain available for advance purchase online until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Any fan who fails to bring their printed or saved order code with them will need to purchase tickets and parking passes on site.
Upon arrival to the Castleton University campus, those who have purchased tickets and parking in advance will show the lot attendants their parking code to gain access to the parking areas on campus. Fans will then proceed to the pavilion where their ticket code will be scanned and they will be given wristbands that allow access into the stadium.
Fans that do not have a wristband will not be allowed entry into Dave Wolk Stadium.
For fans that do not wish to purchase advance tickets and parking passes online, parking and tickets will be available day-of at an increased rate. Online pre-order tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under age five get in free.
If you purchase tickets on the day of the game, prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-17. Pre-order parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased day-of costs $15. Presale ticket and parking passes can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shrine-maple-sugar-bowl-vermont-new-hampshire-all-star-football-game-tickets-153491147153.
The Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
WIFFLE BALL
Travis Roy tournament
ESSEX — The 20th annual Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 in Essex.
The 32-team tourney nicknamed the ‘Best Weekend of The Year’ will take place at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams, quarter-scale replicas of the three iconic ballparks. The event is open to the public and admission is free.
Last year’s event, held virtually, raised just over $372,000 after the 2019 tourney brought in a record $757,307 to bring the 19-year total to over $6.4 million dollars.
The ambitious fundraising goal for this year is $1 million. All proceeds have benefited the foundation founded by Roy, the former Boston University hockey player, and his family who spend each summer in nearby Malletts Bay on Lake Champlain. The foundation benefits people and families affected by spinal cord injuries.
The 2021 tournament will be the final WIFFLE ball tournament sponsored by the Travis Roy Foundation.
The foundation’s trustees and the Roy family, backed by the wishes of Roy, who passed away at age 45 last October, will continue to reach for Travis’s goals when he started the foundation after his accident 25 years ago.
Upon his passing, Roy wanted to endow programs that would have a lasting impact on people who suffered spinal cord injuries, and he wanted the Travis Roy Foundation to exit their active involvement in fundraising (all other annual TRF events will be held through April 2022).
The Travis Roy Foundation’s unique Quality of Life Grant Program continues and it’s medical research commitments, focusing on finding independence for those living with paralysis, will be met. Travis’s life work, his passion and purpose, will carry on.
“What started as a mission to create fun, has grown into a multi-generational WIFFLE ball family made of love, laughter, and generosity,” said Pat O’Connor, the tournament’s founder in 2002 and the longtime director, in a press release.
“We are proud of the generous support for Travis’s foundation and will treasure the memories forever.”
The event steering committee also expresses its gratitude to serve the foundation alongside the late Roy and his family over the past two decades, and it offers thanks to all who have volunteered or attended the tourney, and those who donated to the great cause.
The tournament opens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 with opening ceremonies at Little Fenway with the annual Celebrities-Sponsor game at 5:30 p.m. The list of celebrities will be announced closer to the tournament.
Friday night also features games at all three field starting at 6 p.m.
In addition to a full slate of action, Saturday features the annual Money Count Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. and the tournament runs through Sunday capped by the playoffs and championship game on Sunday afternoon.
The 32 teams are filled for the tourney but in addition to the action on the field, many other events will be held throughout the weekend including a silent auction, many raffles, great food, a free kid’s WIFFLE ball game.
Also on Saturday are a pair of Scooter’s Pretzels Home Run Derbies that are open to the public for a donation.
To donate to the tournament, log on to the official online fundraising page at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY9Pw3mtWa8&t=3s
For more information on the Travis Roy Foundation, log on to: www.travisroyfoundation.org
GOLF
USGA qualifier
MANCHESTER — Manchester Country Club played host to a United States Golf Association Senior Amateur qualifier on Tuesday.
Danny Arvanitis and Mike McKenna both shot even-par to qualify for the tournament slated for the Country Club of Detroit from Aug. 28-Sept. 2.
