BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team used a big second half to cruise past rival Mount Anthony 53-31 Thursday night at Kates Gym.
The Raiders struggled to score in the first half, but went into the break leading 17-14.
Rutland exploded for 20 points in the third to balloon its lead and continued to add on in the fourth.
Slade Postemski and Trey Davine led Rutland with 12 points apiece. Eli Pockette had 11 points, Braeden Elnicki had 10 and Luke DelBianco added six.
Nobody was in double figures for MAU, but Carter Thompson and Austin Grogan led the way with eight points apiece.
Rutland (11-4) hosts Division I powerhouse St. Johnsbury on Saturday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 39, Westside 23
POULTNEY —The Poultney boys basketball team led 17-9 at the half and pulled away to a 39-23 victory over West Rutland on Wednesday night on Capman Court.
Marcus Lewis led the Blue Devils with 11 points, Ryan Simons followed with nine and Mason Boudreau tossed in eight.
Garrett Owens led West Rutland with nine points.
Poultney (7-11) hosts Arlington on Monday. West Rutland (0-18) hosts Proctor on Monday.
Woodstock 48, OV 41
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley fell to Woodstock 48-41 in a contest of Division II clubs that are better than their record lets on.
The Otters (3-14) host Mount Abraham on Saturday.
Rivendell 90, Mill River 43
ORFORD, N.H. — The Rivendell boys basketball team rolled to a 90-43 win against Mill River Thursday night.
"They got on a run early and never looked back," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith of the Raptors.
Chris Pierce had 37 points to lead Rivendell and Kyle Carter had 11. Carter reached 1,000 career points in the win.
Ryan Smith was dependable for Mill River with 23 points.
The Minutemen (3-13) are at Green Mountain on Saturday.
Hartford 74, Springfield 47
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos managed just 16 points in the first half so Springfield coach Mike Byrne reminded them at halftime that their still had "Springfield" across their uniform and had to represent their school accordingly.
He was happy with the effort the Cosmos put forth in the second half.
"We rest and refocused at halftime," Byrne said.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 17 points and Sam Presch tossed in 12.
The Cosmos (1-16) meet Woodstock on Saturday.
WRV, Green Mt. nixed
CHESTER — Green Mountain had scored 12 straight points to cut White River Valley's lead to a point, 23-22, entering the fourth quarter.
Then, the lights went out in Nason Gym and the game was called off.
The power came back on about 40 minutes later but the Wildcats were already on the way back to South Royalton.
GM coach Brian Rapanotti said it is unlikely that game will be able to be made up at this juncture of the season but, if it is, the game will be picked up at the start of the fourth quarter.
NORDIC SKIING
SVL Relays
BRATTLEBORO — The Mount Anthony boys and girls Nordic skiing teams took home the Southern Vermont League titles on Thursday at Brattleboro Outing Club.
Thursday was the mixed relay portion of the championships, which is half classic and half skate skiing.
The Rutland boys finished second behind MAU and were in a tight battle with Brattleboro for the second spot.
"It's the first time in my time here that we took second," said Raiders coach Bill Belmonte. "They skied their hearts out."
One of the best battles of the day came between Rutland's Owen Dube-Johnson and Colonels' skier, who were neck and neck coming to the finish line. The pair ended up getting tied up, falling to the snow and the Brattleboro skier inched across the line first.
The MAU girls inched out Woodstock.
Next Thursday, Feb. 24, is the classic portion of the state championships at Craftsbury. The skate portion takes place March 1 at Rikert.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UMD 65, Castleton 54
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women's basketball team came up short against UMass Dartmouth on Thursday evening, falling to the Corsairs 65-54 on the road in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Castleton drops to 12-11 with a 5-9 Little East Conference record, while UMass improves to 16-7 and 10-4 in league action.
Elise Magro racked up 19 points to lead the team in scoring, followed by Kelly Vuz's 16 points on the night. Vuz also had seven rebounds and four steals. Ryleigh Coloutti added seven points and seven boards.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU players tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Ryanne Mix and Courtney Gauthier saved their best for last in Castleton women's hockey's 2021-22 season, earning NEHC All-Conference Second and Third Team nods, as released by the conference Thursday afternoon.
Mix got the second-team nod, tallying two goals to go along with a team-high 13 assists in 23 games.
The third-teamer Gauthier tallied a career-high 10 goals to go along with 10 assists for a team-best 20 points. She was the only player to reach double digits in both statistics on the team.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Papapetros honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Zach Papapetros of the Castleton University men's hockey program was named to the New England Hockey Conference All-Rookie Team, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon.
Papapetros led all Spartans with 11 assists and tied for the team-lead with 17 points during an impressive rookie season.
