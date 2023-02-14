MANCHESTER — Tuesday's game against Burr and Burton Academy was vintage Rutland. The RHS girls basketball team hung its hat on the defensive end of the floor and it brought winning results.
Rutland extended its win streak to 16 games, beating BBA 39-27 at E.H. Henry Gymnasium.
The game was all square at 16-16 at halftime, but RHS had a run late in the third quarter that helped the visitors pull away.
Karsyn Bellomo led Rutland with 12 points and Anna Moser was close behind with 11. Julia Decker paced the Bulldogs with seven.
Rutland (17-2) has its Senior Day on Friday, hosting Mount Anthony. BBA (12-7) caps the regular season at Brattleboro on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OV 52, Proctor 31
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team won its third straight game, topping Proctor 52-31 Tuesday night.
The Otters were up by nine at the half and padded their lead after the break.
Elena Politano led Otter Valley with 22 points, followed by 10 from Emily Peduto and eight from Anna Lee.
Isabel Greb did the heavy lifting for the Phantoms, scoring 18 points.
Otter Valley improved to 4-14. Proctor fell to 7-11.
Arlington 59, MRU 24
NORTH CLARENDON — The Arlington girls basketball team spoiled Mill River's Senior Night with a 59-24 win at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Minutemen seniors Molly Hier, Cheyenne Hoyle, Lorryn Trujillo and senior cheerleaders were honored for their contributions to Mill River before the game.
Makayla Maciel led the Minutemen with eight points, while Sidney Herrington paced the Eagles with 22 points and Taylor Wilkins had 21.
Mill River (2-17) is at Proctor on Friday. Arlington (13-5) finishes the regular season the same night at Mid-Vermont Christian.
Westside 72, BF 35
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team is one step away from regular season perfection. The Golden Horde topped Bellows Falls 72-35 Tuesday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
It was Senior Night so Arianna Coombs and Mallory Hogan were honored before the game.
Westside led by 14 at the half and continued to pull away after the break.
Peyton Guay led West Rutland with 23 points. Bella Coombs followed with 13, Hogan had 12 and Arianna Coombs had eight.
Laura Kamel led BF with 14 points.
West Rutland (19-0) caps the regular season at Leland & Gray on Friday.
MSJ 53, TV 14
JACKSONVILLE — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team cruised to a 53-14 win against Twin Valley Tuesday night.
The Mounties led 27-4 heading into the break.
"We got off the bus well. That's been our biggest obstacle this season," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
The Mounties were led by Maya Traska with 11 points, while Riley Collins and Lauryn Charron added eight apiece.
Halie Howe had eight points to lead the Wildcats.
MSJ improved to 7-11.
Springfield 41, Woodstock 26
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team snapped a three-game skid, beating Woodstock 41-26 Tuesday night.
The Cosmos were up by eight after one and pushed the lead to 12 by the break.
"Our defense set the tone and allowed us to control the game," said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 22 points, followed by seven from Meadow Murchie, all in the first half, and Sephi Steele with six.
Norah Harper led Woodstock with 10 points.
Springfield (9-10) hosts Otter Valley for Senior Night on Friday.
GM 51, Rivendell 19
ORFORD, N.H. — The Green Mountain girls basketball team earned a dominant 51-19 win Tuesday night.
"We were focused and ready to play," said GM coach Jeff Buffum. "It was a good all-around effort that enabled us to get our entire bench lots of minutes."
Callie Spaulding led Green Mountain with 13 points, followed by Colie Roby and Riley Paul's 11 apiece.
GM pitched a shutout in the first quarter and led 26-9 at the half.
Green Mountain (7-12) has its Senior Day on Saturday, hosting White River Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 49, GM 38
ORFORD, N.H. — An early run was crucial for the Rivendell boys basketball team in its 49-38 win against Green Mountain Tuesday night.
The Raptors jumped out to a 12-2 lead, but the game was pretty much even the rest of the way.
GM got the deficit down to five points at point, but Jacoby Patterson went on a run by himself that brought the momentum back to Rivendell.
Patterson led the Raptors with 13 points, while Eben Mosher paced Green Mountain with 10.
GM (8-8) is at White River Valley on Thursday.
H.S. BASKETBALL
VBCA All-Star
On Saturday, March 18, the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association will host its annual Senior All Star Games at Champlain Valley Union High School.
One hundred twenty of the best senior boys and girls will play in the four games: Division III-IV girls at 11 a.m., Division III-IV boys at 1 p.m., Division I-II girls at 3 p.m. and Division I-II boys at 5 p.m.
In addition to the games, the VBCA also presents the following awards: The Dream Dozen (best underclassman players), Coaches of the Year, Players of the Year, milestone wins, Hall of Fame inductees, Outstanding Officials, The Tom Finnell Service Award, The “Stretch” Gillam Scholarship, The Eric Ward Scholarship, The Tristen Southworth Scholarship, the Media Award, 1,000 point-scorers and VBCA scholarships.
