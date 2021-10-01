MIDDLEBURY — Rutland stormed back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Middlebury 21-18 after Middlebury scored on two sustained drives.
Both were capped by short touchdown runs by Nick Austin-Neil.
Rutland quarterback Trey Davine did not start the game but after he was inserted to start the second quarter and the Raven went to a no-huddle offense, the complexion of the game changed dramatically.
Davine drilled an 11-yard scoring strike to Will Fuller and Anthony Rock was true on the PAT.
Then, came the most electrifying play of the half. Davine heaved a Hail Mary pass to the end zone and Raven receiver Jack Coughlin came down with the jump ball with no time left on the clock. The PAT was no good but that 44-yard pass play sent Rutland into the locker room with a 13-12 lead.
But the Tigers responded. They put together one of their patented, time consuming drives that was capped by Gavin McNulty’s 3-yard sweep for a touchdown.
The pass for the two points fell incomplete but Middlebury had an 18-13 lead with only 3:54 left to play.
Davine and the Rutland no-huddle offense went to work. The senior quarterback had a key 18-yard completion to Coughlin on the drive.
But the Ravens were faced with a fourth-and-11 and the prospect of having it be their final offensive play of the game.
But Davine rifled a 19-yard scoring strike to Ben Parker to put the Ravens in front 19-18.
Davine then threw for the two points and the Ravens had a 21-18 lead with only 1:14 remaining.
That put the Tigers’ run-oriented offense out of their comfort zone and four passes later, the Ravens were celebrating with a record of 5-0.
Middlebury falls to 3-2 and faces another big test next week when they play their only Saturday game at 4-1 CVU. The Tigers started the game with an impressive scoring drive but Rutland’s Luke DelBianco did his best to deter it. DelBianco had three tackles, including one for a loss, on the series.
Middlebury quarterback Jackson Gillett had a key 13-yard completion on third down to keep the drive alive.
They built the lead to 12-0 and Rutland did not get its initial first down until well into the second quarter.
But when Davine and the Rutland offense changed the tempo with its hurry-up offense, they dramatically changed the game as well.
The Ravens make the long trip to BFA-St. Albans next Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
BFA Fairfax 52, Springfield 27
SPRINGFIELD — BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille remained undefeated, besting Springfield 52-27 Friday night.
The Cosmos hung with the Bullets grabbing some momentum before the half with a Sam Presch-Chris Jeffers passing touchdown connection and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Cam Harriman to make it 21-15.
Out of the half, an onside kick led to a Fairfax score and then a Springfield fumble on a kickoff led to another score, as the Bullets pulled away.
Presch threw for three touchdowns, all to Jeffers.
Fairfax ran for more than 500 yards on the ground.
“They have a great ground game and they are well-coached,” said Cosmos coach Todd Aiken. “Fairfax is more physical up front than we are.”
The Bullets (4-0) host Mill River in Week 6, while Springfield (2-3) is at Missisquoi.
Other football scores
Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20; Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0; Mount Anthony 41, U-32 0; Burlington/South Burlington 30, Colchester 0; St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28; CVU 35, BFA-St. Albans 7.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 5, OV 0
BENNINGTON — Silas Rella-Neill starred for Mount Anthony scoring four times as MAU beat Otter Valley 5-0 on Friday at Spinelli Field.
Nate Potter had the other goal for the Patriots, while Jake Tibbetts had an assist.
Hayden Bernhardt was a rock in goal for the Otters with 11 saves. He held MAU scoreless through 70 minutes.
Otter Valley (2-5-2) is at Green Mountain on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 6, OV 1
SPRINGFIELD — Ari Cioffi continued hers scoring surge on Friday, knocking in two goals to power Springfield to a 6-1 victory over Otter Valley in girls soccer action.
Senior Gabby Anders and freshman Camden Gramling had their first varsity goals for the Cosmos. Also scoring were Lexi Tewksbury and Emma Snyder.
Elena Politano had the goal for the Otters.
The Cosmos will take a 4-3 record to Green Mountain on Wednesday.
Westside 1, Sharon 0
SHARON — Anna Cyr scored 25 minutes into the game and West Rutland goalie Serena Coombs and her defense made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over Sharon Academy.
“Serena was amazing. She is a major reason why we won the game,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
The Golden Horde will take a 5-2 record into Tuesday’s home game against Otter Valley.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 8, Rutland 0
WESTMINSTER — The winning continued for the Bellows Falls field hockey team on Friday with an 8-0 win over Rutland. It pushed the Terriers’ record to 9-0.
Emma and Grace Bazin had two goals apiece and Maya Waryas, Ava LaRock, Arianna Wunderlee and Sadie Scott also scored for the Terriers.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik lauded her goalie Emma Cosgrove for a performance that saw her making 25 saves.
Bellows Falls has some time off and then hosts Otter Valley on Oct.9.
The Ravens (0-7-1) hosts BBA on Monday.
Hartford 4, BBA 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — In a battle of field hockey contenders, Hartford bested Burr and Burton 4-0 on Friday.
Elsie Davis opened the scoring in the first quarter on a penalty corner.
In the second, Caroline Hamilton scored off an assist from Maddi Willey. Willey had another assist in the third quarter with Alice Piper scoring.
Hamilton finished the scoring the fourth on a penalty corner assist from Madison Barwood.
BBA’s Mac Thuermer made eight saves.
“We had a lot of players with good individual play throughout the game, but were unable to put things together as a team,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play Hartford again in two weeks on our turf field.”
BBA (4-4) is at Rutland on Monday.
COLLEGE XC
State Meet
RANDOLPH — At the Vermont State Meet on Friday, sophomore Wayne Alexander paced the way for the Spartans and finishing 10th in the 8K with a time of 33:51 (6:49 mile time).
Close behind Alexander was freshman Nate Forgan, who finished in 12th with a time of 36:03.
On the female side, sophomore Eden Goldstein earned a team-best 11th place finish with a time of 22:33 (7:15 mile time).
UVM record
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Jane Leighton registered a University of Vermont women’s cross country record on Friday at the Paul Short with a blistering 20:55.7 mark in the 6k. The UVM women were 32nd in the Women’s Gold 6k team competition with 797 points. The Vermont men finished 35th in the Men’s Gold 8k team competition with a score of 991 points.
