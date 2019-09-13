WESTMINSTER — Rutland sophomore Brady Geisler is coming into his own and he served more notice of that by winning the Russ Pickering Invitational on Friday in cross country action at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Geisler clocked 17:28 to the 17:36 turned in by his closest pursuer Tim Sartes Rey of Bellows Falls.
"He ran a smart race," Rutland coach Steve French said of Geisler. "Halfway through he was in third place and he had one of the strongest finishes I have ever seen him have."
Stowe won the team title on the boys side and Bellows Falls took top honors for the girls.
TOP 10 BOY INDIVIDUALS - 1. Brady Geisler, 17:28; 2. Tim Sartes Rey, Bellows Falls, 17:36; 3. Brian Tabachiack, Brattleboro, 17:52; 4. John Lackey, Stowe, 17:58; 5. Justus Bassett, Bellows Falls, 18:01; 6. Finn Lamoder, Brattleboro, 18:22; 7. Charlie Aleckson, Stowe, 18:25; 8. Case Bradbury, Stowe, 18:38; 9. Stone Bradburn, Bellows Falls, 18:59; 10. Josh Clark, Stowe, 19:01.
BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Stowe 46, 2. Brattleboro 49, 3. Bellows Falls 50, 4. Rutland 80, Burr and Burton Academy 121, 6. Springfield 182.
Bellows Falls defending state champion Abby Broadley ran all by herself in the girls race, her 18:58 putting her 54 seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Stephanie Ager. Victoria Bassett made it three Terriers in the top four.
TOP 10 GIRL INDIVIDUALS - 1. Abby Broadley, Bellows Falls, 18:58,; 2. Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls, 19:52; 3. Liara Foley, Burr and Burton, 20:09; 4. Victoria Bassett, Bellows Falls, 21:03; 5. Rosanna Hyde, Rutland, 21:10; 6. Maggie Brown, Burr and Burton, 21:35; 7. Grace BaBasco, Burr and Burton, 22:13; 8. Sierra McDermott, Rutland, 22:15; 9. Olivia Bernier, Green Mountain, 22:17; 10. Ashlin Boucher, Bellows Falls, 22:20.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: 1. Bellows Falls 29, 2. Burr and Burton 51, 3. Green Mountain 97, 4. Rutland 102, 5. Brattleboro 105, 6. Stowe 120.
The cross country scene shifts to Randolph on Saturday where many area teams will be competing in the Randolph Invitational.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 3, GM 1
WINDSOR — Evelyn Page used a direct kick to give Windsor a 1-1 halftime tie against Green Mountain and the Yellow Jackets used the momentum for a 3-1 victory.
Olivia Rockwood scored to give the Jacks the lead and then they got the pad goal on a penalty kick by Elliot Rupp.
It was Windsor's second straight win and puts the Jacks at 2-2-1. Green Mountain falls to 1-4.
Green Mountain will try to get back on track Wednesday at home against Bellows Falls.
Arlington 7, Poultney 1
ARLINGTON — The Eagles moved to 2-3 under the Friday night lights by beating Poultney 7-1.
Arlington carved out a 5-0 lead by halftime with Haley Mattison netting three of the goals.
The Blue Devils fall to 0-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 4, Woodstock 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy cruised past Woodstock 4-0 in field hockey action on Friday.
Riley Callen got the scoring started for the Bulldogs off a penalty corner four minutes into the game and Ava Walsh tacked on another 10 minutes before halftime. Perrin Marion made it 3-0 via an assist from Arden Wojtach and Celsey McMahon on a penalty corner. Walsh scored the final goal.
"We had a great game as a whole team - the girls all worked together to move the ball across the field as well as down the field. Efremia Geralis controlled the game from the center back position. Katie Crabtree added a punch on the left side with her speed bringing the ball up the wing," BBA coach Barb Miceli said.
It was BBA's second straight win and hikes its record to 2-2. The Wasps fall to 1-3-1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Midd, Bratt go to 3-0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Tigers continued to roll Friday night, overwhelming Rice Memorial 48-8 in a Division I game to stretch their record to 3-0. The Tigers had it put away by halftime, leading 42-0.
The Tigers will put that record on the line Friday night at Hartford.
Brattleboro also hiked its record to 3-0 by rolling over U-32, 34-0 in a Division II showdown. Tyler Millerick and Chris Frost each had a couple of touchdowns for the Colonels.
Essex outlasted BFA-St. Albans in three overtimes, 21-15. Essex quarterback Sam Bowen went over from a yard out for the winning score.
Mount Anthony went wild, scoring 37 points in the third quarter on the way to beating North Country 62-41. The Patriots were down 28-17 to North Country at one point.
Lyndon came from behind, rattling off 22 straight points to beat Spaulding 35-26. Whit Steen scored on a quarterback keeper from 2 yards out to give the Vikings the lead for good at 27-26. Matt Lazzaro had a career game for the Vikings, amassing 227 yards on 31 carries.
Mount Abraham led 10-7 at halftime, but Otter Valley roared back to beat the Eagles 27-18. The Otters improve to 2-1 and will gun for their third straight win on Friday night at Springfield.
Burr and Burton routed Colchester 47-17 and Oxbow toppled Woodstock 42-26.
