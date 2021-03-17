BARRE — Streaks are made to be broken, just ask the Rutland girls hockey team.
The No. 7 seed Ravens snapped No. 2 Spaulding’s 30-game undefeated streak, besting Crimson Tide 3-2 in overtime in the Division I quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon.
With 5:36 left in the overtime period, Rutland’s Arrika Patorti scored with the Ravens a skater down to stun the Tide. The game-winning goal was Patorti’s second goal of the day. Addison Hubert had Rutland’s other goal, while Elise Lidstone, Alyssa Kennedy and Alexis Patterson all had assists.
Spaulding’s Hannah King and Portia Berard scored in the first and the Tide were up by one at the end of the period.
“It was a total team effort. They never gave up and came from behind all game and just kept grinding,” said Rutland co-coach Emily Reynolds.
“Sierra (McDermott) was absolutely fantastic in goal.”
Rutland (3-4) advances to the D-I semifinals where it faces No. 6 Burlington/Colchester, who upset No. 3 BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday. The semifinal game is scheduled for Saturday.
ALPINE SKIING
Kenosh 4th in GS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Rutland’s Brady Kenosh bounced back from an off day on Monday, finishing fourth in the giant slalom at the Alpine skiing state championship meet Wednesday at Smuggler’s Notch.
Kenosh finished with a combined time of 2:03.13, which was 3.82 seconds off of the winning time of St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau.
“Brady skied extremely well and smart,” said Ravens coach Dawn Adams.
Zachary Nelson was 14th with a time of 2:09.75.
Reed Martin, who won the slalom title on Monday, finished 39th on Wednesday.
“Reed slid out on the flat part of the course. The hill was extremely challenging,” Adams said.
The Rutland boys were sixth as a team. CVU, St. Johnsbury and Mount Mansfield were the top three teams.
Green Mountain’s Haley Racicot was 17th in the girls giant slalom with a time of 2:07.73. Luci Horrocks was the top Rutland finisher in 24th with a time of 2:11.31. Lauren Solimano was 46th.
The Rutland girls finished ninth overall as a team. CVU, Woodstock and Mount Mansfield were the top three teams.
CVU had the best combined team score as well.
CU’s Veljkovic 7th
STRATTON — Castleton’s Petra Veljkovic was the top Spartan finisher in the giant slalom race at Stratton Mountain on Wednesday, finishing seventh with a time of 2:15.24, which was 3.60 seconds off the winning time of Burke Mountain Academy’s Brianna Trudeau. Burke had the top three skiers in the race.
Teammate Lena Soehnle was 16th and Birgit Kinneberg was 26th. Matilda Gutke was 50th.
Castleton’s Christopher Kerven grabbed an 18th-place finish in Wednesday’s morning slalom race at Burke Mountain. Kerven finished in 1:34.35, which was 5.46 seconds behind the winning time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 61,
Lake Region 31
FAIR HAVEN — The No. 5 seed Fair Haven boys basketball team cruised to a 61-31 win the Division II playdowns Wednesday night against No. 12 Lake Region.
The Slaters were up by 17 at the half and kept building their lead from there.
“(Lake Region) sat in a zone and were able to expose it,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “We were able to press and get our legs under us.”
Fair Haven was led by Kohlby Murray with 19 points. Zack Ellis had 18 points and Sawyer Ramey had 15.
The Slaters (7-2) are at No. 4 Milton on Saturday in the D-II quarterfinals. Milton beat Mount Abraham Wednesday night.
Proctor 67, Sharon 35
PROCTOR — Conner McKearin poured in 24 points and senior classmate Brennon Crossmon had 18 to lead the Proctor boys basketball team to a 67-35 victory over Sharon Academy in Tuesday night’s Division IV first-round playoff game at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
“I am really happy with the kids. They showed up tonight,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
The Phantoms had the lead up to 36-16 by halftime and cruised from there with Eaton emptying the bench in the fourth quarter.
He was impressed with the way the Phoenix battled.
“Blake Fabrikant’s team is not an 0-8 team,” Eaton said.
Now, comes a stern test, another trip to Orford, New Hampshire to face Rivendell.
Proctor spanked the Raptors 65-43 in Orford on March 12 but Eaton is not taking them lightly.
“They are a very dangerous team. I don’t think they played very well that night and we played really well. We aren’t taking them lightly at all,” Eaton said.
The No. 5 Phantoms bring a 7-2 record to Orford. The No. 4 Raptors are 6-3 and rested from a first-round bye.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys basketball: Thetford 57, Windsor 46; Blue Mountain 48, Arlington 28; Twin Valley 61, Richford 28; Spaulding 64, Hartford 62 (OT); Montpelier 76, Harwood 39; Mount Mansfield 39, Essex 36; Colchester 54, Mount Anthony 45; Milton 62, Mt. Abe 44; Lamoille 48, Lyndon 34; Enosburg 54, Peoples 50; BFA-Fairfax 76, Bellows Falls 53; Northfield 70, Winooski 58; Hazen over Stowe by forfeit; Williamstown over Leland and Gray by forfeit
Girls basketball: U-32 42, Harwood 37; Vergennes 64, Randolph 13; Rivendell over Craftsbury.
Boys hockey: Essex 5, Colchester 1; Middlebury 3, Lyndon 1; Brattleboro 10, Burlington 0; BBA 6, Milton 4; Harwood 8, Mount Mansfield 4; BFA-St. Albans over Stowe by forfeit.
Girls hockey: Burr and Burton 1, Woodstock 0; Middlebury 2, Harwood 1; BCHS 4, BFA-St. Albans 2; So. Burlington 3, CVU/MMU 2; Hartford over Stowe by forfeit.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 13, Castleton 6
UTICA — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team suffered a loss on Wednesday night, falling at Utica by a final score of 13-6 at Gaetano Stadium.
The Spartans fall to 0-3 while Utica 1-0.
Trey Lang had a four-point game for the Spartans, notching two goals and two assists, scoring on both of his shot attempts on the day. Chris LaBonte notched a hat trick, scoring three times on eight shots on goal, while causing three turnovers, picking up seven ground balls and going 11-for-21 at the face-off dot. Jonah Janaro scored the other Spartan goal, while Dawson Nalette picked up an assist.
Rutland’s Chris Wilk earned his first career start in goal, shouldering the loss while making 14 saves between the pipes.
The Spartans are back in action on the road Saturday, playing at Trinity (Conn.) at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.