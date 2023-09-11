SPRINGFIELD — The Rutland field hockey team got into the win column, beating Springfield 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Sophia Ellison had a hat trick for RHS, while Arikka Patorti had two goals. Sofia Woolf assisted on all five goals.
Emma Cosgrove played in goal for three quarters for three quarters and Mabel Buchter played the final quarter.
RHS coach Kayla Battles lauded the effort of Emily Sunderland in the midfield as well.
"She kept us together," Battles said of Sunderland's effort.
Rutland (1-1) has its home opener on Wednesday, hosting Woodstock.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 5, Windsor 0
WESTMINSTER — Division I powerhouse Bellows Falls grabbed a 5-0 win against Windsor on a rainy Monday afternoon.
Hannah Terry had the first BF goal with Ava LaRoss and Veronica Moore helping in the lead up to the goal.
Emma Bazin extended the lead later in the quarter, before LaRoss scored in the second quarter. Bazin and Moore helped extend the lead in the third quarter.
Livie Clough had four stops for the Terriers, who held an 8-2 advantage in penalty corners.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ 8, Bellows Falls 0
The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win against a young Bellows Falls squad on Monday at St. Peter's Field.
Brayden Schutt had his first career hat trick to pace MSJ. Nico DiTursi had three assists.
Kyle Costales scored twice, while Malcolm Whitman, Smith Remy and Mason Greene all scored once. It was Greene's first career goal.
Dom Phillips had a clean sheet for the Mounties.
"It was big for the guys to get into the win column after a long game on Saturday, where we had chances to come away not tied," said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
The Mounties were able to get their bench plenty of valuable varsity minutes with the score line well in their favor.
MSJ (1-1-1) hosts Sharon Academy on Thursday.
Fair Haven 2, Argyle 1
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys soccer team had a goal late that pushed the Slaters to a 2-1 win against New York State's Argyle on Monday night at LaPlaca Field.
Jace Hetrick had the game-winning goal with 3:34 left in the second half.
The Slaters pushed ahead with a goal with 1:48 left in the first half from Hetrick, who dribbled through multiple defenders on a give and go before putting a shot into the right side of the goal.
The Scots tied the game on a penalty kick with 12:24 in regulation, before the Slater game-winner late in the half.
Many plays can spell the difference in a one-goal game and Fair Haven's Sullivan O'Brien had one of the biggest.
"He made a remarkable clear on the goal line that save a goal," Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said.
The Slaters thoroughly dominated the game, unloading 16 shots and putting 11 of those on frame.
Still, the Slaters could never rest easy.
"The (Argyle) was very good on the counter attack," he said.
Noah Woodbury played well in goal for the home side.
Fair Haven (2-0) is at Stratton Mountain School on Wednesday.
TV, Cosmos ppd.
SPRINGFIELD — The Twin Valley-Springfield boys soccer match was postponed Monday afternoon.
Springfield (0-0) hosts White River Valley on Thursday and Twin Valley (2-0) is at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Porter called up
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have called up catcher/first baseman Logan Porter.
Porter is the son of former Fair Haven basketball coach Pete Porter and spent most of the first nine years of his life living in Poultney, before moving to Arizona with his family.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton lauded
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) has released its weekly award winners for Week 2 games with Vermont State University Castleton sweeping the accolades.
Running back Christian Keeling took home Offensive Player of the Week honors. The East Taunton, Massachusetts native punched in two touchdowns in the Spartans dominant win against Fitchburg State on Saturday. He finished the day with 95 rushing yards on 10 carries and also had two receptions.
Castleton linebacker Kevin McDonough earned Defensive Player of the Week. The Concord, New Hampshire native led the Spartans with 10 tackles in the win. he registered 2.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
Castleton's defense allowed just 88 yards of total offense, the second fewest allowed in a single game in program history.
VTSU kicker/punter Noah Crossman was named Special Teams Player of the Week. The North Chittenden native accounted for six points in the winning, hitting a 22-yard field goal and going 3-for-4 on extra points. He had 357 yards on six kickoffs and had two punts for a total of 66 yards, with one landing inside the 20-yard line.
Castleton defensive back Tyler Buxton took home Rookie of the Week. The Middlebury native had seven tackles, one sack and three tackles for a loss.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris repeats
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Vermont State University Castleton field hockey's Emily Harris was tabbed Little East Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. This is Harris' second LEC recognition of the season and the ninth of her career.
In VTSU Castleton's win over SUNY Oneonta, the Crondall, England native provided five of the six goals that were scored by the Spartans. Harris spent most of the game in the Red Dragons' defensive end, overwhelming the defense with slick passes, silky hands and registering 12 shots in the victory.
Harris is off to a hot start in the 2023 season. The senior forward has an NCAA leading 3.0 goals per game and 6.3 points per game through three games thus far.
Harris and the Spartans are back in action with three home games this week, starting with RPI on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium.