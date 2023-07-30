The Rutland swim team hosted the district meet for the Southern Vermont Swim League on Sunday at White Memorial Pool.
Rutland took home the team win with a combined team score of 1,737 points. Brattleboro finished second and the Upper Valley Rapids were third, while Bennington and Manchester rounded out the top five.
The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays were sixth and the Killington Sharks were ninth.
Rutland's Nora Greeno won the girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle, finishing in 17.31 seconds with teammate Francis Cotter in second. CRVS's Ashton White won the boys 7-8 race in 20.41 seconds with Rutland's Nolan Aines second and Landon Bushee third. White also won the 50 freestyle in 44.90 seconds with Aines second and Bushee third. Bushee won the 25 butterfly uncontested as well.
Aines won the 25 backstroke in 25.18, while White was second. Cotter won her race in 21.24 seconds, while Greeno was second. Killington's Ro Cash won the girls 6U 25 backstroke in 32.34 seconds. Ollie Lord won the boys 9-10 race in 20.86 seconds. Lord also won the 25 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke.
Rutland's James Smyrski won the boys 8U 25 breaststroke in 29.67 seconds, while teammate Brady Hamilton was second. CRVS's Autumn Lord won the girls 9-10 race in 24.21 seconds, while Cotter was second.
Cotter won the girls 10U 50 breast in 54.17 seconds with Autumn Lord second.
Rutland's mixed 8U 100 free relay team of Bushee, Aines, Marcus St. Peter and Olivia Davis won in 1:33.31.
The Stingrays' Ruby Kiefer won the girls 13-14 200 free in 2:24.23, while Rowan Caulkins won the girls 15-16 race in 2:37.14. Caulkins also won the 100 fly.
CRVS's Ari Cioffi won the girls 17-18 50 breast in 36.80 seconds, while Rutland's Ari Lefebre won the boys 15-16 race in 36.27 seconds.
Rutland's Brogan Moran won the boys 13-14 individual medley uncontested, while CRVS's Janie Thompson won the girls 17-18 IM uncontested.
Rutland's Liam Cyr won boys 12U 100 back in 1:30.66. Teammate Kristin Sweet won the girls 12U 100 butterfly in 1:39.43.
Killington's Julia Baldwin won the girls 15-16 50 backstroke in 35.29 seconds. Baldwin also won the 100 free in 1:04.65, while Rutland's Olivia Cole-Bugay was second.
AMERICAN LEGION
Essex in regionals
WORCESTER, Mass. — Vermont state champion Essex Post 91 will begin its quest for the Northeast Regional title on Wednesday against the New York State champion at Holy Cross' Fitton Field.
Essex was not beaten by any Vermont team in 22 games.
The Maine and New Hampshire champions clash in the first game on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and the Essex game follows.
Should Essex win, they would play on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between the Rhode Island state champion and the host team Shrewsbury Post 397.
A loss would have Essex meeting the losing team of the Rhode Island-Shrewsbury contest on Thursday.
The tournament is a five-day event with the champion being crowned on Sunday, Aug. 6.
SOFTBALL
TCML Playoffs
The Tri-County Middle League softball season wraps up with playoffs this week.
Slate Valley is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and hosts No. 5 seed Ticonderoga in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in West Rutland.
West Rutland's Outlaws and Outsiders is the No. 7 seed and is at No. 2 Fort Ann in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Slate Valley falls
ARGYLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Tri-County Middle League softball team faced a tough contest on Thursday in Argyle against the third-ranked Scots and lost 14-9.
SV started off the first inning by scoring three runs off of singles by Kiana Bushee and Lila Oquendo, then capped by a two-run home run by Rhiannon Lubaszewski.
Argyle responded in their half of the first with a home run by starting pitcher Maddy Eldred. Eldred had herself a night Thursday, going 4-4 with 2 home runs, a double, a single, 4 runs scored, and 3 RBIs.
SV responded with 2 runs in the fourth — one off of an RBI triple by Indira Oquendo, who then scored on a passed ball.
SV put up 4 more runs in the 5th off of singles by Maddie Wilson and Indira Oquendo, a passed ball for Wilson, and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to starting pitcher Tori Raymond.
In the bottom of the 5th, Argyle plated 2 more runs before the TCML-sanctioned time limit was reached.
Slate Valley starting pitcher Tori Raymond had four strikeouts and relief pitcher Olivia Outslay had a pair of strikeouts.
The loss wraps up Slate Valley's regular season with a record of 6-3 and the No. 4 seed in next week's TCML Tournament. The Black and White will host No. 5 seed Ticonderoga on Tuesday at West Rutland High School at 6 p.m.
Slate Valley won the season matchup 10-9 back on July 6. In that contest, SV rallied from seven runs down off of an Alivia Morris grand slam to take the victory.