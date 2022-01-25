BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls basketball team inched closer to that .500 mark by bating Brattleboro 44-29 on Tuesday night.
Kathryn Moore led the Raiders with 19 points and connected on five 3-point field goals. Karsyn Bellomo followed with 12.
"We got off to kind of a slow start," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
That start produced only five points in the first quarter.
"We made a few adjustments," he said.
That resulted in 17 points in the second stanza and a 22-12 halftime lead.
The Raiders take a 6-7 record into Saturday's game at Burlington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OV 58, Woodstock 40
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley girls basketball team reached the .500 mark (6-6) on Tuesday night with a 58-40 road victory over Woodstock.
The Otters were leading 7-4 after a low scoring first quarter and then shifted its offense into a higher gear. They scored a whopping 30 points in the second quarter.
Alice Keith led the Otters with 16 points and Elena Politano followed with 11.
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with 13.
"We've got a tough challenge on Friday," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
The Hartford Hurricanes are blowing into Brandon that night.
Hartford 45, Springfield 28
SPRINGFIELD — Hartford and Springfield played one another for the second night in a row on Tuesday and it was the same result. Hartford followed up its 38-36 win over the Cosmos with a 45-28 victory this time.
"It was a much better game than the night before. Both teams played a much better style. It was much more fun to watch," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
"We were gassed from playing five games in eight days, but Hartford beat us. They played well."
Playing very well for Hartford was post player Beth Gilbert. She had 19 points.
"She was very solid in the paint," Peck said.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with eight points and Madison Clark added four.
The Cosmos take a 7-4 record into Friday night's home game against Burr and Burton.
Proctor 65, Mill River 22
PROCTOR — Isabel Greb scored 18 points and Angel Traverse 14 to power the Proctor girls basketball team to an 18-14 victory over Mill River on Tuesday night at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Karina Mozzer led the Minutemen with 12 points.
Westside 57, L&G 19
TOWNSHEND — Peyton Guay had herself one of those nights, meshing six 3-pointers on the way to 31 points in helping the West Rutland girls basketball team to its 57-19 victory over Leland & Gray.
Kennah Wright-Chapman added six points on two 3-point field goals. Hannah Greenwood led the Rebels with four points.
Windsor 62, Thetford 41
THETFORD — Elliot Rupp stuffed the stat sheet for Windsor in its 62-41 victory over Thetford on Tuesday night. She had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Reese Perry contributed a 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Arlington 53, GM 50
CHESTER — A strong Division IV Arlington girls basketball team knocked off Green Mountain on the Chieftains' home court, 53-50 Tuesday night.
"We got outplayed in every facet of the game. They wanted to win and we didn't," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Green Mountain (3-8) is at Rivendell on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor 62, Springfield 43
WINDSOR — Windsor rolled past rival Springfield 62-43 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
The victory got the Yellow Jackets to the .500 mark (5-5) but they face a tough test on Friday with Hartford in town.
Maison Fortin led the Jacks with 17 points.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 13 points.
Springfield was still within striking distance at the half, 35-28.
"They made five 3s in the first half that kept them in the game," Windsor coach Harry Ladue said. "We pulled away in the third quarter."
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU 2, Plymouth 1
(Overtime)
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University women's hockey team's offense was silent for most of the night, but came through when it had to, beating Plymouth State 2-1 in overtime.
The Spartans didn't get on the board until there was 48 seconds left in regulation. Taking advantage of an extra skater, Julia Carpenter scored off an assist from Darby Palisi and Nancy Benedict to force overtime.
Castleton didn't wait long to put the game away in the extra period. Samantha Lawler scored 20 seconds into the period, assisted by Carpenter and Ryanne Mix, to win the game.
The Panthers pushed ahead in the second period on a goal from Addie Swanson with 17:13 left in the period. Chantelle Ross and Abigale McGee assisted on the play.
Castleton (7-7-2) is at Southern Maine on Friday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Adelphi 87, SMC 69
COLCHESTER — Adelphi made itself at home in the Ross Sports Center on Tuesday night, whipping the St. Michael's College men's basketball team 87-69.
Patrick Gardner, a Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week honor, had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Purple Knights host St. Anselm on Thursday.
