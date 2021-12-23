BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team exploded for 26 points in second quarter and went on to beat Burlington 64-48 in Thursday night’s game.
“We had a great second quarter,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
The Ravens connected on four 3-point field goals during those eight minutes.
Eli Pockette led Rutland in scoring with 16. Luke DelBianco had a big night with 13 points and nine rebounds. Braeden Elnicki added 14 points including four 3-pointers.
“Burlington had a couple of nice runs to cut our lead to eight or 10 points in the third and fourth quarter but we were able to weather the storm,” Wood said.
Neor Nyal led the Seahorses with 22 points.
Rutland (4-1) hosts St. Johnsbury on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 68, BBA 34
MANCHESTER — Point guard Andre Prunty poured in 19 points, post player Jake Williams had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Owen Traynor added 16 points to help power the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team to a convincing 68-34 victory over Burr and Burton on Thursday night.
Matt Carrara led the Bulldogs with seven points.
“We played some really great defense,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
The Mounties carved out a 26-15 lead by hlaftime.
MSJ will take a 3-0 record into Monday’s home game against Brattleboro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FHU 55, Woodstock 35
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to best Woodstock 55-35 Thursday night.
Four different girls scored in double figures for the Slaters led by Brittney Love with 12. Lily Briggs had 11 points, while freshmen Kate Hadwen and Isabelle Cole both had 10.
Fair Haven was in the driver’s seat early on the back of its 3-point shooting, knocking down five long-range shots in the opening quarter.
The Slaters led 17-8 after a quarter and were up 33-16 at the half.
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson thought his team’s defensive effort improved after the break.
“We looked more disciplined,” Wilson said.
Emma Tarleton led Woodstock with 12 points.
“She moved off the ball well and defended very well,” Wilson said.
Fair Haven (4-1) has its biggest test of the early portion of its schedule playing at Windsor next Friday at 12:30 p.m.
BF 41, Mill River 19
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls was in command at Hilton Holland Gym on Thursday night, winning 41-19 to keep Mill River winless in girls basketball.
Malori Carlson led Mill River with seven points.
Laura Kamel led the Terriers with 21 points.
“We came off the bus a little flat after the long ride,” Mill River coach Jake Tanner said.
“We turned it on a little bit in the third quarter. We are stringing more and more quarters together but we aren’t quite at a full game yet.
“But we are taking steps forward. We had some good ball movement tonight.”
WRV 43, Springfield 24
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos brought a 3-0 record into Thursday night’s home game but Springfield finally met its Waterloo in White River Valley.
Point guard Tanner Drury scored 17 for the Wildcats in the 43-24 win over Springfield.
WRV established the nature of the game early, getting out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead.
“They certainly took us out of our rhythm,” Springfield coach Pete Peck said. “Their defense gave us some fits.”
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 12 points.
The Cosmos swing back into action on Thursday at Green Mountain.
OV 37, Midd 33
BRANDON — The Middlebury girls basketball team nipped on Otter Valley’s heels, but the Otters withstood the challenge and won 37-33 Thursday night.
“It was a competitive game the whole way through,” said OV coach Ray Counter.
The Otters led by one after the first and two at halftime.
Alice Keith led Otter Valley with 12 points, while Anna Lee and Brittney Jackson had 10 and seven points respectively. Ryleigh LaPorte had five points and was a great defender for OV.
Otter Valley (2-3) is at Mill River on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Slaters post 3 wins
On Wednesday evening, Fair Haven/Rutland, Mill River and Granville, New York went down to Burr and Burton Academy for a meet where Fair haven efeated each of the three teams the Slaters faced: 36-18 over Mill River, 42-11 over Burr and Burton and 33-24 over Granville.
Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock will be preparing the Slaters for a five-team morning event at Middlebury Union High School on Dec. 29.
Fair Haven will be closing out 2021 with the Slater Duals at FHUHS with a 6 team Competition of three teams from Vermont (Mount Anthony, Springfield and Fair Haven/Rutland) and three from from New York (Warrensburg, Oneonta and Granville) who will compete in a round robin format of Dec. 31 beginning at 9 a.m.
