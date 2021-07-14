BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland 12-and-under Little League all-star team drove all the way to Brattleboro on Wednesday evening but never got to play.
“It started pouring after we got there,” Rutland coach Walt Manney said.
Rutland and Brattleboro will try again on Thursday evening in Brattleboro.
LEGION BASEBALL
LR, Rutland ppd.
Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region had their baseball game on Wednesday evening postponed due to a wet St. Peter’s Field.
There is no makeup date yet.
AUTO RACING
Preece at T-Road
BARRE — NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece arrives at Barre’s Thunder Road for the 42nd Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup this Thursday, July 15. The Berlin, Connecticut native will take on a large field of talented Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model racers defending their turf against the latest NASCAR invader.
Preece will have 150 green-flag laps to figure out the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” and do something drivers like Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Clint Bower, and Ken Schrader have been unable to — take home the victory.
He will be in a car prepared by Dale Shaw, a well-known Northeast chassis builder. Dale Shaw Racecars have already taken multiple Late Model wins this year at Thunder Road and with the traveling American-Canadian Tour (ACT). Shaw, a many-time winner with ACT and the NASCAR Busch North Series, will also serve as Preece’s crew chief.
The event is the latest stop in the “Summer of Preece” as he races any chance he gets. Preece is in his third full-time season NASCAR Cup season competing for JTG Daugherty Racing with three top-10 finishes.
He won his first Camping World Truck Series start at Tennessee’s Nashville Superspeedway on June 18 driving for David Gilliland.
AWARDS
Cadets honored
AUSTIN, Texas – Seniors Gabriel Chicoine (St. Dominique, Quebec) and Samantha Benoit (Bow, New Hampshire) both earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors recently as Norwich University athletes..
Chicoine was named to the All-District At-Large squad for the second year in a row, while Benoit earned the honor for the first time in her career.
The CoSIDA Academic All-American program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
The men’s at-large category comprises student-athletes from fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
The women’s at-large category comprises beach volleyball, bowling, crew/rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis and water polo.
Chicoine is a 3.96 Mechanical Engineering major off the ice and on the ice he was one of the best defensemen in NCAA Division III during his three-year career. He received his bachelor’s degree in three years and will pursue a master’s degree while continuing his college hockey career next year at Division I Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Chicoine was also named the Norwich Male Scholar Athlete of the Year for having the highest GPA out of all senior student-athletes.
In limited action this season due to the pandemic, Chicoine posted two assists in eight games played, while helping lead the Cadets to a 7-1 record.
In 2019-20, Chicoine was named an AHCA First Team All-American after ranking fourth in the country with five goals and 26 assists for 31 points.
He helped anchor a defensive unit that posted the lowest goals against average in NCAA Division III history, surrendering just 24 goals in 28 games for a 0.86 goals against average.
Chicoine was also an All-USCHO second Team selection in 2019-20 after he helped guide Norwich to a 24-2-2 record.
Chicoine is a two-time NEHC All-Tournament Team selection and three-time NEHC All-Conference honoree earning First Team honors in 2020, as well as All-Rookie and Third Team honors in 2019.
Benoit carried a 3.79 GPA as a Health Science major and graduated as one of the most decorated defensemen in women’s hockey program history. She became just the second blue liner to reach 100 career points and just the 12th overall player in the program’s rich history to achieve the honor.
Benoit helped lead Norwich to the 2018 NCAA Division III national championship as a freshman and is a two-time AHCA First Team All-American selection in 2019 and 2020. She is also a two-time New England Hockey Writers All-New England selection and a two-time NEHC first team All-Conference honoree.
Benoit was named the 2019 NEHC Tournament Most Valuable Player after tallying four assists in the championship game to defeat Castleton 6-0.
Benoit was on pace to break the program’s all-time assists record if not for her COVID-shortened senior season. She finished her career with 84 assists, ranking third all-time in program history and just seven short of Sophie Leclerc’s ‘2010 record. She also scored 16 goals as well in her career.
Chicoine and Benoit will be added to the selection pool for CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-American honors that will be released on Aug. 4.
Chicoine earned CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American honors last season and will be looking to become just the third repeat Academic All-American in school history.
