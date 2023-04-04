MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland High School Unified basketball team opened its season with a 33-30 win against Middlebury Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers led by three at the half, up 18-15.
Justin Bloome led Rutland with 18 points and Jordan Capen had 15. Jayden Mahoney led Middlebury with 19 points.
RHS hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. Middlebury hosts Otter Valley on Thursday, also at 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 18, Midd 6
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team opened the season with a dominant 18-6 win against Middlebury on Tuesday at Taylor Field.
Paige Samuelson led BBA with four goals. Brooke Weber had three goals and two assists, while both Piper Morgan and Melissa King had three goals and one apiece, among a long list of offensive contributors.
Nora Wooten and Lia Robinson led the Tigers with two goals apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SMC sweeps CU
COLCHESTER — The Castleton University softball couldn't get its bats going, falling 2-0 and 9-0 to St. Michael's College Tuesday afternoon.
The first game was a pitchers' duel for much of the game with the Purple Knights scoring the lone two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before closing it out in the seventh.
Jenna Devens and Kelleigh Simpson combined for a four-hit shutout for SMC. Olivia Joy went 5 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit ball for Castleton.
In the second game, the Purple Knights scored five runs in the opening inning and didn't look back.
Jamie Hearn was dominant in the circle for SMC, allowing just one hit in the five-inning game. Hannah Mosher had the lone Castleton hit.
Castleton (4-8) hosts Keene State on Saturday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
NE College 11, CU 8
HENNIKER, N.H. — The New England College women's lacrosse team took control early and held off Castleton University 11-8 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pilgrims jumped out to a 6-2 lead after one and their lead stayed at four going into the half.
Castleton cut into the deficit and held NEC scoreless in the fourth, but didn't have enough to get over the hump.
Megan Ward and Phoebe Loomis had three goals apiece for CU, while Maddie Brasser and Kim McCarthy had a goal apiece.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton honors
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Castleton University wrestling team has raked in numerous post-season awards following one of the most impressive seasons in program history, with five Spartans earning All-NEWA honors and six earning NWCA Scholar All-America recognition.
On the NWCA Scholar All-America front, the Spartans ranked 23rd nationally as a team with a 3.53 GPA. Fellow NEWA program WPI was the top team in the nation at 3.767. Castleton won the team award in 2018 and has been in the top-30 nationally in four of the six years the award has been handed out since the program's inception.
Castleton's five national qualifiers were the team's All-NEWA honorees, with Cooper Fleming and James Rodriguez earning First Team honors while Michael Angers, Gavin Bradley and Sampson Wilkins were Second Team All-NEWA. Angers was also tabbed as the NEWA Scholar Athlete of the Year, following up on his NCAA Elite 90 honor at the NCAA National Championships.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sobel tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men's basketball player Alex Sobel was named a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award.
The award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball (NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA).
Sobel became the first Panther in program history to earn the D3hoops.com Player of the Year honors and was tabbed to the NABC All-American team for the first time in his career. Last year, Sobel was named to the D3hoops.com All-American fourth team, moving up to the first team this season.
He became the first player in conference history to be selected as both the NESCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
He ended his career with 1,227 points, placing him 11th in Middlebury's record books.
The Panther led the NESCAC averaging 19.4 points per contest and scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season.
