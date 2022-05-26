BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland baseball team played spoiler for rival Brattleboro Thursday night, upsetting the Colonels 4-1 under the lights of Tenney Field.
"We were a little undermanned too, so some younger guys stepped up," Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer said. "This was a huge win for us."
Anders Lowkes went the distance for the Raiders, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out two.
Tyler Weatherhogg scored two runs and had two hits, while Lowkes, Chris Maguire and Aaron LeFrancois had an RBI apiece.
Rutland (6-9) awaits its Division I playoff seeding, which comes out on Monday.
BASEBALL
Springfield 1, WRV 0
SPRINGFIELD — Hits were at a premium as the Springfield baseball team edged White River Valley 1-0 Thursday afternoon at Birsky-Wyman Field.
The Cosmos held a strong Wildcats attack to just one hit, coming on a bunt. Logan Roundy pitched 4 2/3 for Springfield and Sam Presch went the rest of the way.
The Cosmos didn't swing the bats all that well either, but came through early. Cam Harriman had walked and stolen second base, setting up Carson Clark for an RBI single up the middle in the first inning for the game's lone run.
Windsor 3, Fair Haven 2
WINDSOR — A Charles Palmer go-ahead hit in the fifth was the difference as the Windsor baseball team beat Fair Haven 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before the Slaters tied the game 2-2.
Tyler Niklasson started for Fair Haven and went three innings, allowing two runs, and Ethan Kelley went the rest of the way.
Sawyer Ramey paced the Slaters with three hits, including a double. Kelley and Wyatt Cusanelli doubled as well.
Fair Haven (6-9) is scheduled to host Otter Valley on Saturday, barring weather.
Hartford 5, OV 2
(8 innings)
BRANDON — The Otter Valley and Hartford baseball teams were locked in a pitchers' duel, needing extra innings to decide a winner. The Hurricanes pulled it out 5-2 in eight innings.
The Otters played a pretty clean game defensively, but an error in the eighth inning proved to be costly.
Joey Beggs, Colin Vielleux and Drew Martin all had two hits for Hartford. OV was held to three hits, getting one apiece from Fraser Pierpont, Ethan Blow and Andy McEnerny.
Pierpont pitched 7 2/3 for the Otters.
The Otters (5-10) are scheduled to play at rival Fair Haven on Saturday.
Poultney 7, MRU 4
POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team held off Mill River, winning 7-4 on Thursday.
The Blue Devils pushed out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but the Minutemen chipped away to stay in the game.
Hagen McDermott worked into the third inning on the mound and was the winning pitcher. Craig Baptie, Gabe Wescott and Jayden Mead also pitched for Poultney.
The Blue Devils (5-9) are at Proctor on Saturday for the continuation of a suspended game.
Arlington 14, MSJ 0
(5 innings)
The Arlington baseball team is among the best in Division IV and it showed that on Thursday at St. Peter's Field beating Mount St. Joseph 14-0 in five i innings.
The Eagles scored six in the third and kept adding on from there.
It was Senior Day for the Mounties, so TJ Euber, Sam Paquin and Chase Wiegers were honored.
MSJ (6-7) is scheduled to play at rival Proctor on Saturday.
Rivendell 13, Proctor 3
ORFORD, N.H. — The Proctor baseball team played Rivendell tight for the opening innings of Thursday's game against Rivendell, but things turned sour quick.
With the game tied 3-3. Phantoms ace pitcher Jacob Patch had to get taken out with an injury. The Raptors capitalized from there and put the game of reach.
Proctor (5-6) has a pair of games at home scheduled for Saturday with Mount St. Joseph at 11 a.m. and the continuation of a game with Poultney at 3 p.m.
GM 14, Westside 2
(5 innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team cruised to a 14-2 win against Division IV West Rutland Thursday afternoon.
The Chieftains posted six runs in the opening inning, responding to the two Westside runs scored in its opening at-bats, and GM rolled the rest of the way.
Jack Hinckley was the winning pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and an earned run, along with two strikeouts. He also went 2-for-4 with a triple at the plate, while Chase Swisher went 2-for-3 with a triple.
The Chieftains (11-4) host Springfield on Saturday. West Rutland (1-14) hosts Mill River on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Fair Haven 17, Windsor 8
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven softball team erased an early deficit and cruised to a 17-8 win against Windsor on Thursday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets were up 5-1, but the Slaters scored six runs in the fourth to erase the deficit.
Maggie Egan and Olivia Almeida both had four singles. Mercedes Cathcart had three hits and Amelia Munger had two hits, both hitting a double.
Tori Raymond struck out six for the Slaters, while Ashley Carvey struck out five, all coming in the last two innings to shut down Windsor.
Fair Haven (6-8) is scheduled to host Otter Valley on Saturday.
OV 16, Hartford 7
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley softball team's bats were dominant in a 16-7 against Hartford under the lights Thursday night.
Ryleigh LaPorte, Riley Keith, Alice Kieth, Marissa Connors, Grace O'Connell and Sydney Gallo all had multiple hits.
"We really took over the game on the base paths," said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
Riley Keith struck out nine for the Otters.
LaPorte and Mackenzie McKay were exceptional defensively, according to Trayah.
MAU 9, Springfield 8
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield softball team battled back against Division I Mount Anthony, but fell just short, losing 9-8 on Thursday.
The Patriots had jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Cosmos narrowed the gap late in the game.
Mckenzie Sidler, Izzy Belisle, Jill Muther and Ari Cioffi all hit the ball well for Springfield. Muther was thrown at first base on a close play that would have tied the game in the seventh to seal the MAU win.
Springfield (7-9) is looking at a seed in the middle of the pack in Division II when pairings are released on Monday.
Proctor 24, TV 7
(5 Innings)
PROCTOR — Proctor coach Abby Bennett got a look at a new pitcher during the Phantoms' 24-7 victory over Twin Valley on Thursday.
Jenna Davine threw the first couple of innings and then Cole trotted out to the circle to finish up the 5-inning affair abbreviated by the mercy rule.
"Meghan had never pitched in a game before. She was fooling around pitching in practice the other day and looked very good," Bennett said.
Maggie McKearin had four hits and Laci French three to lead Proctor's lineup. Davine cranked a double and Rhi Lubaszewski a triple.
The 12-1 Phantoms host Leland & Gray at 3 p.m. at their Elm Street complex on Saturday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Individuals
BURLINGTON — Rutland girls tennis was represented by No. 1 singles player Olivia Shipley and No. 2 singles player Olivia Andrews at the individual state championships on Thursday.
In Shipley's match, Middlebury's Scarlet Carrara came out on top 6-3, 6-3, and in Andrews' match, South Burlington's Sage Bennett won 6-0, 6-1.
The Rutland duo turns their attention back to the team competition now with the Division I playoffs opening next week.
ULTIMATE
BBA 14, Mill River 6
MANCHESTER — The energy of Applejack Stadium was infectious Thursday night in Mill River's 14-6 loss to Burr and Burton Academy in Ultimate action.
"They were playing music warm-ups and that really brought up our energy," said Minutemen coach Emma Weatherhogg. "The energy after a loss can be negative, but that wasn't the case after this game."
It was a big improvement for Mill River, who had lost to BBA 15-1 recently.
The score was 8-2 at the half and the game ended as the clock ran out.
Mill River had just two subs so multiple players had to play the whole game.
"We played so well together. We played our zone well the whole game," Weatherhogg said.
Connor Lopiccolo and Mike Wierzbicki racked up the Ds for Mill River. Miquel Levy paced the offense with three points, while Micah Patton had four assists.
Mill River dropped to 4-5 ahead of the playoffs.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Midd All-Americans
MIDDLEBURY — Erica Barr, Jane Earley, Erin Nicholas and Hope Shue of the No. 2 Middlebury College women's lacrosse team were named Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-Americans.
Barr, Earley and Nicholas were named to the first team, while Shue earned a spot on the third team.
