WHITE RIVER JCT. — The winning ways continued for the Rutland girls basketball team, beating Hartford 45-28 Tuesday night at Hanley Gymnasium.
The win extended RHS's win streak to 13 games.
Rutland led by 17 at the half and responded well late in the game after having a bit of a lull in the third quarter.
Jasmine Evans led RHS with 14 points, followed by 12 from freshman Anna Moser. Evans and Mia Marsh did a good job defending Hartford freshman Charlotte Jasmin, who has lit up many a defense in her first varsity season.
Jasmin was held to eight points with Madison Willey leading the Hurricanes with 10 points.
Rutland (14-2) is at rival Brattleboro on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 46, MRU 31
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team shook off a scrappy Mill River squad to win 46-31 at Capman Court Tuesday night.
The Minutemen were in striking distance, down just four points at the half against the elite Division IV Blue Devils.
"We missed a lot of layups in the first half and we cleaned some things up in the second half," said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Emily Handley led the Blue Devils with 11 points, followed by nine from Jacque Oberg. Chloe Kennedy paced Mill River with 12 points.
Poultney (13-4) is at Arlington on Friday. Mill River (2-15) is at rival Otter Valley on Thursday.
Westside 59, GM 36
CHESTER — The West Rutland girls basketball team's record remained unblemished with a 59-36 win against Green Mountain Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde led GM 34-12 at the half.
"We played tough. We didn't play scared, which is what I feared," said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum. "(West Rutland) had a huge height advantage, but we made them earn every one they got."
Riley Paul led GM with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.
Peyton Guay paced Westside with 22 points, followed by nine from Arianna Coombs, eight from Kennah Wright-Chapman, seven from Isabella Coombs, six from Emily Trepanier and five from Aubrey Beaulieu.
West Rutland (17-0) is at Rivendell Academy on Saturday. Green Mountain (6-11) is at Leland & Gray on Friday.
Windsor 55, OV 34
BRANDON — When you are having a one-win season at this point, every little step counts and Otter Valley coach Ray Counter felt his Otter Valley girls basketball team took one in Tuesday night's 55-34 loss to Windsor.
"We played a lot better than we did over in Windsor," Counter said.
Sydney Perry led Windsor with 19 points and Sophia Rockwood was close behind with 18. Audrey Rupp tossed in nine. Perry was a force on the boards with 18 rebounds.
Leading the Otters were Anna Lee and Emily Peduto with 10 points apiece.
The Otters host Mill River on Thursday.
WR Valley 54, MSJ 23
SOUTH ROYALTON — The first half belonged to White River Valley in a 54-23 win against the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team Tuesday night.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first and allowed just two points in the second quarter.
Gabby Boudreau and Haylee Rivers paced MSJ with six points apiece. Tanner Drury led White River Valley with 16 points, followed by 12 from Ella Perreault.
MSJ (6-10) is at Long Trail on Friday.
BBA 56, MAU 27
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team blew past rival Mount Anthony 56-27 Tuesday night at E.H. Henry Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs were up 34-17 at the half.
BBA was led by Nevaeh Camp's 15 points, followed by 12 from Ainerose Souza and nine from Julia Decker. MAU was paced by Madi Moore with 10 points.
The Bulldogs (12-6) host Rutland this upcoming Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC 61, Proctor 33
PROCTOR — The Mid-Vermont Christian boys basketball team used balanced scoring to top Proctor 61-33 on Monday night at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Joel Roberts led the Eagles with 19 points, Carson Meloon followed with 17 Abel Goodwin added 14.
Carter Crossmon's 12 points led the Phantoms. After that it fell off to Chase Razanouski with six and Bode Richardson with 12.
The Eagles hiked their record to 14-3 and host Blue Mountain on Friday.
The 5-10 Phantoms host Sharon Academy on Thursday.
H.S. FOOTBALL
League names
The VIFL announced the names will be for the newly-created leagues for the high school football season in the fall.
The Metro will include BFA-St. Albans. Colchester, CVU, Essex, Seawolves and St. Johnsbury.
The SVL will include Brattleboro, Burr and Burton Academy, Hartford, Middlebury, Mount Anthony and Rutland.
The Mountain will include Bellows Falls, Fair Haven, Lyndon Institute, Mount Mansfield, North Country and U-32.
The Lake will include BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Rice and Spaulding.
The CVL will include Mill River, Oxbow, Poultney, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock.
Teams will play every team in their league and fill out their eight-game regular season schedule with non-league games.
As previously reported, postseason play will go by divisional alignment as always, with the alignments based on boy count population in the school, with some exceptions of teams petitioning to a higher or lower division.
The 2023 Vermont high school football divisional alignments are as follows:
Division I: BFA-St. Albans, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton Academy, CVU, Essex, Hartford, Middlebury, Mount Anthony, Rutland, Seawolves, St. Johnsbury.
Division II: Bellows Falls, Colchester, Fair Haven, Lyndon Institute, Milton, Mount Abraham, Mount Mansfield, North Country, Rice, Spaulding, U-32.
Division III: BFA-Fairfax, Mill River, Missisquoi Valley, Otter Valley, Oxbow, Poultney, Springfield, Windsor, Woodstock.
