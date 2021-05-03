BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls tennis team topped Southern Vermont League rival Mount Anthony 6-1 Monday afternoon.
Olivia Shipley set the tone at No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Lexi Gerow.
MAU won its lone match of the day at No. 2 singles. Kristine McKenna won a hard-fought match with Rutland’s Eva Menconi. Menconi won the first set 6-2, but McKenna responded with a 6-3 win in the second set. In the 10-point tiebreak, McKenna edged Menconi 11-9.
Olivia Andrews won at No. 3 singles for the Ravens, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6, against the Patriots’ Abby Farnum.
At No. 4 singles, Anna Gallipo won the first set 6-1 against Leah Smith, but with Smith had to retire in the second set with Gallipo up 2-1. Rutland won No. 5 singles by forfeit.
Rutland’s No. 1 doubles team of EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won 6-2, 6-2 against Maple Van Orden and Sophia Anisman and the Ravens’ Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer beat Gabriella Giorgi and Claire Zimpfer 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland (4-1) pushes its win streak to four and has a big test on Tuesday, hosting undefeated Burr and Burton.
SOFTBALL
MAU 38, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Sofia Berryhill threw her second no-hitter of the 2021 season as Mount Anthony blanked Fair Haven 38-0 Monday afternoon.
It was a perfect game for Berryhill.
The Slaters (1-3) are at Windsor on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton, UMD split
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Castleton lost the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against UMass-Dartmouth 1-0 but bounced back by winning the nightcap 4-1 behind the complete-game performance of Olivia Joy.
The Spartans managed only one hit in the first game and that was by Machaila Arjavich.
Katie Gallagher was the hard-luck losing pitcher for Castleton.
Joy was solid in the second game. She struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Leading the Spartans at the plate were Makenna Thorne and Arjavich with doubles and Allie Almond with a base hit and two RBIs.
The split left Castleton with a record of 14-10 and the Corsairs at 6-11-1.
Gallagher tabbed
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After earning the win in Castleton’s upset of third-ranked Eastern Connecticut State, Katie Gallagher garnered her second consecutive LEC Pitcher of the Week honor. She pitched the final five innings to secure the win and ended the game with a double play, throwing out the tying run at third base.
The freshman ranks fifth in the conference with a 2.32 earned run average through 16 appearances, while also sporting the second-highest win total among LEC first-years. She was named both Pitcher and Rookie of the Week just a week prior after earning three wins in the circle.
GOLF
Spring Four-Ball
The Vermont Golf Association Spring Four-Ball tournament wrapped up on Sunday with Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Porter and Andrew Trask taking home the win in the Championship Flight.
The MCC duo shot a 10-under 131 for the tournament, locking up the win with a 62 on Sunday.
Ekwanok’s Taylor Bellemare and Lakeside’s Hogan Sennett finished second at 8-under and Rutland Country Club’s Max Major and Samuel Major were third at 7-under. Country Club of Barre’s Mitchell Evans and Troy Evans and Burlington’s Cameron O’Connell and Troy Goliber rounded out the top five.
The team of Logan Markie and Josh Markie and the team of Dan Cole and Frankie Sanborn finished out the prize-money winners.
The winners of the tournament the last time it was played in 2019, Eric Lajeunesse and Chris Antonez, finished in 16th.
MEN’S LACROSSE
LaBonte honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University men’s lacrosse sophomore Chris LaBonte has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week following a standout week for the Spartans.
The midfielder collected a total of six points by way of five goals and an assist while winning 20-of-34 face-offs (58.8 percent) and collecting 12 ground balls over two games.
On the season, LaBonte leads Castleton in points (21), goals (19), ground balls (58), caused turnovers (11) and has won 50.0 percent of his total face-offs (85-of-170).
LaBonte becomes the first men’s lacrosse student-athlete to be honored by the LEC since Cameron Russell and Brandon Myron earned weekly accolades during the 2019 season.
The Spartans head to WestConn on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the LEC Quarterfinals.
UVM honors
BOSTON – For the first time this season and first time in his career, the University of Vermont’s David Closterman earned America East Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Vermont also jumped back into the national rankings to No. 18 in both the USILA Top 20 and the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
McLaughlin nabs award
BOSTON – Vermont goalkeeper Sophie McLaughlin was named America East Defensive Player of the Week, following her 14-save performance in the Catamounts’ win over UMass Lowell on Saturday.
McLaughlin earns the America East weekly honor for the third time this season. The Catamount goalkeeper was named Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks in March.
