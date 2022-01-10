MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys basketball team hadn't played a game since before Christmas, so just being able to play Monday at Middlebury was a blessing.
"It was great to play a game and have kids competing and keeping this season going," said Ravens coach Mike Wood.
Rutland's return came in winning fashion, besting the Tigers 67-43 Monday night.
Wood noted that there was plenty of rust in the early going for his side.
"We struggled in a lot of areas. Middlebury played hard and they're a physical team," Wood said.
As the game went on, the Ravens found more of their usual flow.
"You could see the rust coming off. We created some turnovers and got some easy buckets."
Rutland had a balanced scoring attack led by Eli Pockette and Slade Postemski with 13 points apiece. Pockette also had seven assists and six steals, while Postemski had eight rebounds.
Luke DelBianco added 11 points and Jack Coughlin had 10 points and four steals.
Penn Riney had 19 points for Middlebury.
Rutland (5-1) is scheduled to host Mount Mansfield next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whitehall 44, Poultney 28
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — The Poultney girls basketball team fell 44-28 to a strong Whitehall team Monday night.
"We struggled offensively, but we played well," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes. "Whitehall is a good team. They'll make a run in their section (of New York State)."
The Railroaders led 21-9 at the half.
Hailey Hayes and Emily Handley had six and five points apiece for Poultney.
Sam Howland had 17 points for Whitehall, with a lot coming off offensive boards. Madison Gould added 13 points.
Poultney (0-4) is at Mill River on Thursday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hardge honored
CASTLETON — Castleton University men's basketball team guard Darrell Hardge was named the LEC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season after netting 13 points with six assists and five rebounds in the Spartans 61-60 setback to the Warriors on Saturday. He scored 10 of those points in the first half, leading Castleton to a 37-24 lead at the break.
Player of the Week honors went to Eastern Connecticut's Tyreice Woods, who was named the LEC Player of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career after averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in a 2-0 week for the Warriors.
The junior netted a career-best 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field, which included a 4-for-5 showing from 3-point range, to go with five boards and three assists in an 80-66 conference win over Plymouth State.
He tallied 17 points with seven assists, six rebounds and two blocked shots in a 61-60 league win over Castleton. Woods scored 11 of his 17 points against the Spartans in the final nine minutes of the contest.
ABA BASKETBALL
Herkimer 129, Benn. 121
UTICA, N.Y. — The Bennington Martens semi-professional basketball team started the second half of the season with a game against the Herkimer Originals and the Martens fell 129-121
The Originals' David Golembiowski finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds, while Matt Baldwin had 27 points and six 3-pointers for the winners.
The Martens were led by Xaviar Boyd with 24 points and nine 3-pointers. Nat'e Gause, one of the new additions to the Martens had 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Tank Roberson scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists, while John Ryals chipped in with 17 points and 15 Rebounds. Jallah Tarver chipped in with 11 points.
"It was a game of runs. We were quickly down by 10 points early," said Bennington coach Shawn Pratt. "Our guys showed a lot of guts and determination getting back in the game early.
"From there, we kept our confidence at a high level for a good portion of the game. We couldn't maintain it down the stretch."
The Martens are scheduled to play NEPA Stars and Stripes on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Rutland Rec Center. According to Pratt, there is a possibility that the game will be rescheduled for another date.
