WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland Post 31 and White River Junction Post 84 American Legion baseball game was postponed on Tuesday due to Post 84’s field being unplayable because of rain.
The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 13, when the teams were already scheduled to meet in White River Junction.
Rutland (1-1) hosts rival Lakes Region on Friday at St. Peter’s Field. The Lakers won their matchup on Father’s Day 10-2. White River Junction (0-1) is at Manchester Union for a doubleheader on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Manchester 6, Bratt 5
MANCHESTER — A six-run third inning was the catalyst for Manchester Union’s 6-5 win against Brattleboro Post 5 on Tuesday.
Manchester improved to 2-1, while Brattleboro fell to 0-2.
BF-Bennington ppd.
The Bellows Falls-Bennington American Legion baseball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
The teams meet again on Thursday with Bennington at Bellows Falls at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — The Vermont Open golf tournament continued on Tuesday at Lake Morey Country Club and one of the state’s best shot up the leaderboard.
Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards had a second round-best 5-under day on Tuesday to put him at 2-under for the tournament. Richards had eight birdies on Tuesday, including a stretch on the front nine where he birdied four holes in a row.
The standout round has Richards in the top five overall and first among amateur golfers in the tournament.
Old Sandwich Golf Club’s Tee Opperman leads the tournament at 5-under.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux shot even-par on Tuesday and is at 3-over for the tournament.
Lake Morey’s Pat Norden and Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh are both 5-over, while Brattleboro Country Club’s Ryan Kohler is at 6-over.
Lake Morey’s Erik Lindahl and Newport’s Tyler Smith also made the cut, which was set at 10-over.
The Vermont Open continues on Wednesday at Lake Morey.
AUTO RACING
T-Road race
BARRE — Thunder Road holds its first official race of summer this Thursday with Community College of Vermont (CCV) Night live on FloRacing.
The full card of championship stock car racing sees the RK Miles Street Stocks take center stage for the second straight week with a pair of 4-cylinder races that are sure to be memorable.
The Street Stocks begin the program with qualifying and their 25-lap CCV feature.
Later in the night, the division’s up-and-comers take center stage in the seventh annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First-Time Winner’s Race. The 19-lap event is for Street Stock drivers who have not won a Thunder Road feature or are not a previous Memorial winner.
The Marvin Johnson Memorial has been held every year since 2015 in honor of the late Marvin Johnson, a well-liked underdog racer and professional pharmacist.
Johnson never won a feature in his long career, but he loved racing and would do whatever it took to get to the track. His spirit was rewarded posthumously with the 2014 Ed Carroll Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
After Johnson’s passing, Thunder Road created the First Time Winner’s Race in his honor, with the 19-lap distance inspired by one of his former car numbers.
Three other divisions are on the schedule with plenty of drama and stories to be told in each. In the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Barre’s Jason Corliss continues to stand atop the mountain.
The two-time defending “King of the Road” charged from the 17th starting position last Thursday to win his 22nd career Thunder Road Late Model event. That moved him into a tie with Nick Sweet for second all-time. It also gave him a 29-point lead in the standings after three point-counting events.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers are their usual hyper-competitive selves. After four point-counting events, Barre’s Cameron Ouellette is the leader of the pack. The five-time winner is the only driver to finish in the top-10 of every feature so far.
The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors round out the program. Last week’s feature came down to the final corner with Nate “Tater” Brien nipped “Flyin’” Fred Fleury for the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.