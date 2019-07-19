Rutland Post 31 shot down Bellows Falls 8-0 on Friday night at St. Peter’s Field with Josh Beayon having a mammoth night at the plate.
Beayon went 5 for 5 with a home run.
Reece de Castro also had a big evening with three hits and an RBI. Nate Hudson and Ethan Coarse added doubles.
The victory hiked Post 31’s record to 15-5 in league play, allowing them to maintain their grip on second place.
Starting pitcher Patrick McKeighan earned the win by going 5.2 innings. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked five. Griff Briggs finished up, pitching hitless ball over the final 1.1 innings.
Jackson Brown started and took the loss for Post 37.
Post 31’s doubleheader against Randolph on Saturday has an early starting time of 10:30 a.m. due to the extreme heat.
Southern Division Standings
Lakes Region 17-4, Rutland 15-5, Brattleboro 14-6, Bennington 9-10, White River Junction 9-11, Bellows Falls 3-17, Randolph 2-16
Northern Division Standings
Colchester Cannons 20-2, Franklin County 11-7, SD Ireland 10-7, Post 91 10-7, South Burlington 11-9, Montpelier 7-11, Addison County 8-13, OEC Kings 6-12, Barre 3-18
RUTLAND SPORTS
Pre-season meetings set
The pre-season meetings for Rutland sports are Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. for RHS students and Aug. 27 for Rutland Middle School students. Both meetings are in the RHS gym on Stratton Road.
